Firma.dev Launches Firma 12 With Full AI Integration, Becoming the First E-Signature Platform You Can Operate Entirely Through AI

"You can say 'send the standard NDA to Sarah' inside Claude, and it happens. No code, no downloads, no technical skills. Just your AI and your signatures." Post this

"You can literally say 'send the standard NDA to Sarah' inside Claude, and it happens," said Derick Dorner, co-founder of Firma.dev. "We've removed the last barrier between people and e-signatures. You don't need to be a developer. You don't need to learn an API. You just talk to your AI."

The World's Most Affordable E-Signature API

Firma 12's AI-native capabilities arrive alongside pricing that remains unmatched in the industry. At €0.029 per envelope (roughly 3¢ USD), Firma.dev operates on a pure pay-as-you-go model with no monthly minimums, no per-seat fees, and no contracts. For context, legacy providers like DocuSign charge enterprise customers anywhere from $1 to $5+ per envelope depending on plan and volume.

The pricing has driven real results. Paul Jolley, CEO of Clear, a Hawaiian property management platform processing around 20,000 envelopes per month, switched from DocuSign to Firma.dev and estimates savings between $5,000 and $10,000 over the next year. He completed his integration, including a complex 107-data-point lease agreement template, in a day and a half.

"Firma.dev is what I've always wanted," Jolley said. "The billing model is like Twilio. You just use it and pay for what you send."

Built for the AI Workflow

The dual MCP architecture in Firma 12 reflects a broader shift in how software gets built and operated. The Docs MCP server, launched in February 2026, lets developers query live API documentation from within their coding environment. The new Data MCP server goes further: it connects directly to a user's Firma.dev workspace, enabling real operations through conversational AI.

Yavuz Selim Mert, founder of Splendid Consulting in Toronto, integrated Firma.dev without any prior coding experience. Using ChatGPT to guide his setup, he completed his entire integration in about a day and reduced his monthly e-signature costs from $230 with his previous provider to approximately $14 with Firma.dev, a 94% cost reduction.

"I found Firma.dev because AI recommended it to me," Mert said. "Then I built the whole thing using AI. It's the perfect example of how these tools are supposed to work together."

Ghali Bennani, co-founder of London-based fintech startup Ralio, specifically sought out Firma.dev for its MCP integration. His setup took under five minutes.

Legal in 54 Countries

Firma.dev's e-signatures are legally valid in 54 countries, with support for SES (Simple Electronic Signatures) and AdES (Advanced Electronic Signatures) under the EU's eIDAS framework, plus compliance with the U.S. ESIGN Act, UETA, and equivalent legislation across its covered jurisdictions. The platform is hosted on EU infrastructure (AWS Paris with CloudFront Stockholm) and is designed for GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, and ISO/IEC 27001 compliance.

Availability

Firma 12 is available now at firma.dev. New users can sign up for free with no credit card required and start sending envelopes immediately. The Docs MCP server is accessible at docs.firma.dev/mcp, and the Data MCP server is available at mcp.firma.dev/mcp with one-click setup for Claude.ai, ChatGPT, Cursor, GitHub Copilot, and VS Code. Full setup instructions and the complete tool reference are available at docs.firma.dev/guides/mcp.

About Firma.dev

Firma.dev is a developer-first e-signature API built by 1600 Holdings. It enables SaaS companies and developers to add legally binding e-signatures to their applications through a simple, well-documented API with embeddable editors for both templates and signing. With pay-as-you-go pricing at €0.029 (or about 3 cents USD) per envelope, Firma.dev is used by thousands of developers across 54 countries. Learn more at firma.dev.

Media Contact

Derick Dorner, Firma.dev, 1 (503) 583-2842, [email protected], firma.dev

SOURCE Firma.dev