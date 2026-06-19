Firma.dev, the cheapest e-signature API on the market, ranks #1 on Product Hunt

"Every e-signature API we tried was priced for enterprises or had an API bolted on as an afterthought. We built the opposite, an API-first product you integrate in an afternoon, not a procurement cycle. Hitting #1 on Product Hunt tells us developers wanted this too." Derick Dorner Founder, Firma.dev Post this

Firma.dev is a powerful, API-first platform rather than a signing app with an API added later. It ships a clean REST API, embeddable template and signing editors, and Customer Workspaces that give each of a company's own customers an isolated space with separate templates and usage. Firma.dev is the only e-signature API that is fully white-label, letting teams put their own brand on the entire signing experience, from the editor to the signing flow to signer emails, so signing looks like a native part of their product rather than a third-party tool. For teams building with AI coding agents, Firma.dev provides two MCP servers, one for its documentation and one exposing 84 API tools, so agents can generate accurate integration code and manage signing requests directly.

The product is designed to support the frameworks that matter for legally recognized e-signatures, including ESIGN, UETA, HIPAA, GDPR, and eIDAS, and e-signatures are recognized in more than 55 countries.

The pricing and the no-sales-call model are already changing how small teams ship signing. Rasmus Rowbotham, founder of workflow automation startup FoundBase, integrated Firma.dev in a single evening. "I'm a geek. I don't have to speak to anyone. I can just get started now," he said.

Firma.dev offers a free sandbox key with real documents and unlimited usage, so developers can test the full flow before paying anything. Get started with Firma.dev for free, no credit card required, at firma.dev.

Media Contact

Derick Dorner, Firma.dev, 1 (503) 583-2842, [email protected], https://firma.dev

SOURCE Firma.dev