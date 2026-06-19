Firma.dev, the cheapest e-signature API on the market, ranks #1 on Product Hunt

The developer-first signing API charges just 3 cents per envelope, around 99% less than DocuSign, and topped all apps on Product Hunt on June 12.
BARCELONA, Spain, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firma.dev, the cheapest e-signature API built for developers, earned the #1 spot across all apps on Product Hunt on Friday, June 12, 2026. It was the company's second launch on the platform.
The pitch is simple and the numbers do the talking. At €0.029 per envelope, roughly 3¢, Firma.dev runs about 99% cheaper than DocuSign, where a single envelope can cost up to $4 to $5 or more. There are no monthly minimums, no annual contracts, and no sales calls. Developers sign up, grab an API key, and start building the same day.
Firma.dev is a powerful, API-first platform rather than a signing app with an API added later. It ships a clean REST API, embeddable template and signing editors, and Customer Workspaces that give each of a company's own customers an isolated space with separate templates and usage. Firma.dev is the only e-signature API that is fully white-label, letting teams put their own brand on the entire signing experience, from the editor to the signing flow to signer emails, so signing looks like a native part of their product rather than a third-party tool. For teams building with AI coding agents, Firma.dev provides two MCP servers, one for its documentation and one exposing 84 API tools, so agents can generate accurate integration code and manage signing requests directly.
The product is designed to support the frameworks that matter for legally recognized e-signatures, including ESIGN, UETA, HIPAA, GDPR, and eIDAS, and e-signatures are recognized in more than 55 countries.
The pricing and the no-sales-call model are already changing how small teams ship signing. Rasmus Rowbotham, founder of workflow automation startup FoundBase, integrated Firma.dev in a single evening. "I'm a geek. I don't have to speak to anyone. I can just get started now," he said.
Firma.dev offers a free sandbox key with real documents and unlimited usage, so developers can test the full flow before paying anything. Get started with Firma.dev for free, no credit card required, at firma.dev.
Media Contact
Derick Dorner, Firma.dev, 1 (503) 583-2842, [email protected], https://firma.dev
SOURCE Firma.dev
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