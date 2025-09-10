Firmex Earns Gold and Bronze at 2025 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Firmex is proud to announce the recognition of its support team at the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The team received a Gold Stevie® Award for Contact Center of the Year (Up to 100 Seats) – Technology Industries and a Bronze Stevie® Award for Achievement in Customer Experience.

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firmex proudly announces its recognition at the 19th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, held on April 10, 2025, in New York City.

The Firmex Support Team has been awarded:

Gold Stevie® Award: Contact Center of the Year (Up to 100 Seats) – Technology Industries

Bronze Stevie® Award: Achievement in Customer Experience

Firmex, a leader in virtual data room solutions, helps businesses securely manage document sharing and collaboration for complex financial transactions. The company's support team, a dedicated group of professionals available 24/7/365, was acknowledged for its exemplary work in customer service. From 2022 to 2024, the support team reduced its average response time from 5.2 minutes to 3.7 minutes and increased the percentage of live pickup calls from 93% to 97%.

"Winning a Stevie Award is a deeply meaningful achievement for us," said Kristen Malecki, the senior manager of product support at Firmex. "It reflects the relentless dedication of our entire team. We strive every day to deliver outstanding customer service – listening, learning, and constantly improving. This recognition inspires us to reach even higher and continue providing personal, positive experiences for every user."

About Firmex Inc.

Firmex is the most trusted provider of virtual data rooms where more deals, diligence, and compliance get done. Since 2006, Firmex has supported over 223,000 companies worldwide by simplifying complex processes in M&A, private equity fundraising, litigation, and more. Whenever professionals need to share sensitive documents beyond the firewall, Firmex is their trusted partner, providing bank-level security and award-winning support. For teams using a data room more than once annually, a Firmex subscription provides simple, safe, and stress-free document sharing without hidden costs or complexity. For more information, please visit firmex.com.

