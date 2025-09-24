Firmex Expands Virtual Data Room Multilingual Capabilities with German and Spanish Interface and Support

Virtual data room provider Firmex now offers German and Spanish language support, alongside existing support for French and English. This update emphasizes Firmex's commitment to providing a purpose-built dealmaking tool to a global client base.

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firmex, a leading global provider of virtual data room (VDR) solutions, announces a major multilingual update to its platform, now supporting German and Spanish in addition to its existing English and French languages. This enhancement reflects Firmex's commitment to meeting the needs of its global client base in over 180 countries, ensuring that language is never a barrier to seamless dealmaking.

Key Highlights:

Expanded Language Support: The Firmex user interface and core support resources are now fully available in German, Spanish, French, and English.

Accessible Global Support: Users benefit from our easily accessible Firmex Knowledge base, now with articles in all four languages.

Flexible User Experience: Preferred language can be selected either at login or within personal settings, streamlining onboarding for deal participants worldwide.

Localized Invitations: Project administrators can invite new users in their preferred language, which personalizes and simplifies their initial VDR experience.

The update officially went live on June 17, 2025, making it easier than ever for organizations around the world to use Firmex for secure document sharing in due diligence, litigation, and corporate transactions.

For more information or to experience the multilingual platform, visit www.firmex.com.

About Firmex Inc.

Firmex is the most trusted provider of virtual data rooms where more deals, diligence, and compliance get done. Since 2006, Firmex has supported over 223,000 companies worldwide by simplifying complex processes in M&A, private equity fundraising, litigation, and more. Whenever professionals need to share sensitive documents beyond the firewall, Firmex is their trusted partner, providing bank-level security and award-winning support. For teams using a data room more than once annually, a Firmex subscription provides simple, safe, and stress-free document sharing without hidden costs or complexity. For more information, please visit firmex.com.

