Firmex Releases Q2 2025 Focus Report: Middle Market M&A Advisors Project Growth and Cautious Optimism

Reporting from virtual data room provider Firmex reveals advisor resilience in the middle market during Q2 2025 and anticipation for rising client activity.

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Firmex, a global leader in virtual data rooms, has published its Q2 2025 Focus report, providing timely insights into advisory firm performance, business development strategies, and revenue planning across North America and Europe.

Key Highlights:

Resilient performance in 2024: 44% of middle-market advisory firms grew revenue last year, with 39% reporting increased profits; only 23% saw revenue declines.

Optimism for 2025: Three-quarters of surveyed firms expect to increase their top line this year, with performance optimism particularly strong in Europe.

Expense management: 63% of firms maintained consistent expenses in 2024, but 45% foresee rising costs in 2025, prompting strategic planning.

Rising client activity: Increased interest from buyers and sellers is improving business prospects and deal pipelines.

Primary growth drivers: The most-cited sources of growth were proactive business development, networking, and seeking referrals.

Challenges identified: Economic uncertainty, taxes, regulations, and political factors remain the top challenges to performance.

Operational focus: Advisors plan to tighten execution and target the most promising opportunities to maximize outcomes in the year ahead.

Firmex Focus, part of the company's quarterly deal trends initiative, draws together practitioner survey data and expert commentary, helping the middle-market community benchmark performance and navigate shifting market conditions.

The full report is available on their website.

