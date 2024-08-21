Firmus Launches AI-MATCH™ Precision Multi-use Drawing Comparison Tool

The benefits and use cases for Firmus' unique capabilities continue to expand and we continue to deepen our commitment to the construction industry through new integrations and a broader range of AI and machine learning technology. Post this

Compare Between Different Disciplines: Make cross-discipline comparisons such as architectural to structural, RCPs to lighting plans, or even demolition to construction plans. Firmus AI-MATCH™ is designed to handle significant variances.

Large-Scale to Small-Scale Comparison: Designed to work across different views, and large-scale to small-scale comparisons seamlessly (e.g., enlargement plans to overall plans). Effective on all project types, sizes, and design phases from schematic design to "issued for construction" documents.

Compare Between Different Phases: Compare drawings across different revisions to identify variances, scope gaps, and adherence to project plans. This is key for long-term projects to maintain a clear history of revisions and changes, which is critical for quality control. Compare unique details in different revisions to track how the details evolve.

Firmus AI-MATCH™ is being released as an optional add-on tool to the Firmus AI-REVIEW™ core platform. Firmus' easy-to-use cloud-based platform allows users to simply drag and drop their PDF drawing sets (including architectural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, etc.) and receive comprehensive analysis and detailed reports on detected issues, presented in an interactive dashboard for better-informed decision-making and automatically generated drawing markups. Users manage identified issues within the platform, delegating tasks, tracking open and resolved issues, and collaborating efficiently.

"We are excited to provide our clients with this new addition to the Firmus AI-REVIEW™ platform," said Shir Abecasis, Founder and CEO of Firmus. "The benefits and use cases for Firmus' unique capabilities continue to expand and we continue to deepen our commitment to the construction industry through new integrations and a broader range of AI and machine learning technology."

