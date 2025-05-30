First 100 Speakers Confirmed for Blueprint Vegas 2025, the Premier Event on the Future of the Built World

Anyone who is thinking differently about real estate and construction is welcome at Blueprint. These speakers are just the tip of the innovators coming to connect with each other. It is an honor to gather these pioneers at the home of the built world this September! Post this

"We could not wait to announce this lineup! said Martin Kelly President of Blueprint. "Inspirational developers will showcase projects from data centers to housing developments built with artists. Mayors from cities will address how to build and fix our housing crisis in 2025. Tech leaders that have had unicorn exits and are looking for the next generation of innovators will share their insights. Anyone who is thinking differently about real estate and construction is welcome at Blueprint. These speakers are just the tip of the innovators coming to connect with each other. It is an honor to gather these pioneers at the home of the built world this September!"

This year's Blueprint Vegas agenda will focus on market segments such as multifamily, Build-To-Rent, hospitality, retail and construction and tackle issues like AI, new urban developments, smart buildings, centralization and sustainability.

Over 250 of the industry's best and brightest will take the stage at Blueprint Vegas to make major announcements and give attendees the inside scoop on innovative partnerships and industry-wide collaborations.

The first 100 speakers coming to the Blueprint Vegas 2025 stage include:

They join the initial slate of founders, innovators, and thought-leaders from some of the most dynamic startups, VCs and real estate organizations in the world like Nykia Wright, CEO, National Association of Realtors (NAR); Richard Ross, CEO, Quinn Residences; Carlos Olea, CFO, Howard Hughes Company; Amr Rafaat, Chief Innovation Officer, Windover; Clelia Peters, Partner & Founder, Era Ventures; David Weiden, Managing Director, Khosla Ventures; Mollie Eisner, Vice President, Neuberger Berman; Jamie Hodari, CEO & Co-Founder, Industrious; Wan Li Zhu, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Suffolk Technologies; Thomas Byrne, Venture Advisor, Crow Holdings; Dave Eisenberg, Founding Partner, Zigg Capital; Kenya Burell-VanWormer, Managing Partner & Founder, Equity Angels; Nick Romito, CEO & Co-Founder, VTS, and many more.

Blueprint Vegas 2025 will be held at The Venetian Las Vegas, September 16-18, 2025. This year's event will bring together over 3,000+ attendees, 800+ build world execs, 850+ startups+VCs, 250+ speakers, 50+ countries.

Visit www.blueprintvegas.com to view the full list of speakers to date and learn how to register. Prices increase June 6th!

