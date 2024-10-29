First Annual Golden Mile International Festival and Market Announces Date and Location

"We have brought many partners, businesses and community leaders together to truly commemorate the diversity that is what makes the Golden Mile such a unique and special place to live, work, shop and eat," shares Christopher McDonald, Executive Director of the Golden Mile Alliance. Post this

Funding, in part, has been graciously donated by the Ausherman Family Foundation along with Warehouse Cinemas who have donated the use of their space. Leigh Adams from the Ausherman Family Foundation states, "We are proud to celebrate the Golden Mile International Festival & Market, a true community-led event that brings together people from all over the world to celebrate the incredible diversity that makes the Mile so special. This event reflects the heart of our community, where different cultures come together to create something vibrant, inclusive, and uniquely ours".

Festival planners are excited and determined that this event will live on at least annually and will expand and develop in years to come as the community comes together to see the impact this festival will have. Christopher McDonald explains "It was important to our community stakeholders that the event not only take place on the Golden Mile but the planning and development of the festival be community driven. It has been wonderful to see the excitement and energy that our planning committees have in executing this event and we are all excited to see how this all comes together."

About the Golden Mile International Festival and Market

The festival will take place in the foyer on the south entrance to Warehouse Cinemas located at 1301 West Patrick Street in the District 40 shopping center on Saturday January 25th from 11am-5pm. The festival will bring together the diverse international community along the Golden Mile District and will feature various businesses, restaurant tastings, culturally diverse live entertainment cooking and cultural ingredient seminars. Attendees can participate in a guided cultural art project and view various local artwork from area schools. More information will be announced on the Golden Mile International Festival and Market Facebook and Instagram accounts. For further information or how to become involved in the market including sponsorship opportunities, contact [email protected] or call 240.367.3588.

