First App to Meet CMS's Vision for Healthcare is Live Now - Health Bank One™

"CMS has set a bold vision: secure patient identity, universal record access, and AI guidance for all," said Bo Holland, Founder & CEO of Health Bank One. "It's the vision we've built toward—and it's live today for every user."

Delivering the CMS Vision Today

Health Bank One provides an all-in-one app that delivers the capabilities CMS is calling for—available today for patients nationwide:

Guaranteed access to medical records and images from any provider*

Banking-grade digital identity network for secure access, authorization, digital signature, and patient-controlled sharing

One consolidated account for all the patient's medical records, including images and billing

AI Assistants to help patients understand their health, prepare for visits, make decisions, and find savings on medications

Blue Button connectivity to quickly find providers and order records

QR Codes that support CMS's Kill the Clipboard initiative – QR codes and EHR integrations for digital check-in with no forms to fill out

Co-branding for seamless patient experiences and trust

Recognizing the Leaders Who Paved the Way

Health Bank One thanks Dr. Oz and Amy Gleason (DOGE) for their tireless advocacy for every American's right to control and share their health information. Special recognition goes to Ryan Howells, Aneesh Chopra, and the entire CARIN Community for demonstrating the role of digital IDs in making patient access secure and private.

Why It Matters

The CMS Health Technology Ecosystem is a game-changer for healthcare. It puts control of health information where it belongs—with the patient—without creating a national ID or a central database that could put privacy at risk. In this model, patients become the governors of their own data, not passive participants in a system controlled by institutions. It's a world where the patient is empowered, and the system works for them.

Health Bank One invites partners, payers, providers, and innovators to join with them in making the CMS pledge for patient-facing apps. The company is engaging with select organizations for early access and pilot programs.

Next Steps

Health Bank One will begin the IAL2/AAL2 certification process for its Health Bank IDs—already adopted for digital banking in Europe—so that when providers enable Individual Patient Access Requests through CMS Aligned Networks, patients can access their data even faster and more easily.

About Health Bank One

Health Bank One gives patients control of their medical records and delivers the infrastructure companies need to enable patient-centered healthcare. In 2015, the company's leadership team, operating as AllClear ID®, pioneered Open Banking in Europe with secure mobile Bank IDs—scaling to over 1 billion annual transactions with zero identity theft or fraud. Today, AllClear ID Health, Inc., doing business as Health Bank One, brings that same proven technology and trust to healthcare. The Health Bank™ platform combines high-assurance digital identity, banking-grade security, and real-time medical AI to retrieve, normalize, and activate patient records from any provider—whether or not they meet the FHIR interoperability standard mandated by the 21st Century Cures Act.

*Health Bank One does all the work to retrieve your records; however, the records must exist, there may be steps that only you can complete, and providers may apply legal exceptions or fees in certain cases.

