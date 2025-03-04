First Ascent Biomedical Awarded Florida Cancer Innovation Fund Grant

"Florida is taking a leadership position in partnering with us to build a repeatable model other states can implement to give hope to and save the lives of residents suffering from cancer." Jim Foote Post this

Florida International University (FIU) is the hub of the First Ascent research efforts.

The grant will support the deployment of First Ascent's groundbreaking xDRIVE Drug Prediction Platform, an AI-powered solution that integrates DNA/RNA sequencing, drug sensitivity testing, and machine learning to rapidly identify the most effective cancer treatments for an individual facing a cancer recurrence. FA's platform is already demonstrating significant success in pediatric oncology, offering personalized, faster, and more effective treatment options that improve survival rates and reduce treatment-related health burdens.

FA's project will focus on expanding access to these transformative treatments for cancer patients, with a focus on children and rural communities in Florida, addressing longstanding health disparities in cancer care. By leveraging AI-driven precision medicine, FA aims to:

Deliver personalized treatment plans locally, allowing patients to receive care without traveling long distances

Reduce healthcare costs by eliminating trial-and-error treatment approaches

Improve treatment outcomes for patients whose cancers have returned (refractory cancer)

Subsidize drug costs for families struggling with insurance denials for life-saving treatments

Jim Foote, co-founder and chief executive officer of First Ascent Biomedical, who lost his own son to cancer, understands the need for innovation in cancer treatment. "I am deeply grateful for the leadership shown by Governor DeSantis and his wife Casey. Florida is taking a leadership position in partnering with us to build a repeatable model other states can implement to give hope to and save the lives of residents suffering from

cancer."

Cancer disproportionately impacts minority and rural populations, who often face financial and logistical barriers to accessing the best treatments. This grant allows FA to close those gaps by ensuring that every patient, regardless of their background, can receive the most advanced and effective treatment options right in their local community.

This funding also plays a critical role in continuing to add to the body of data required for regulatory approval. FA's proprietary Functional Precision Medicine approach, recently highlighted in Nature Medicine , has already demonstrated an 83% improvement in treatment outcomes compared to standard protocol that treat to an average versus an individual.

The grant will allow FA to focus on gathering crucial clinical data to support FDA Breakthrough Device Designation and accelerate insurance coverage approvals, ensuring widespread accessibility for all cancer patients.

"This project is about more than just advancing technology – it's about saving lives," added Dr. Diana Azzam, co-founder and scientific advisor, FA. "By using AI-driven functional testing, we can move beyond the traditional 'one-size-fits-all' approach and give every patient a truly personalized treatment plan."

About First Ascent Biomedical

Founded in 2018, First Ascent Biomedical is a leader in companion diagnostic testing supporting precision oncology, using AI-enhanced Functional Precision Medicine (FPM), a combination of functional drug testing and genetic analysis to revolutionize cancer treatment. Working alongside top researchers, hospitals, and industry partners, FA is committed to transforming how cancer is treated. For more information visit www.firstascentbio.com.

