First Bank Selects CorServ's Comprehensive Credit Card Program to Serve Business and Consumer Customers

"Our community is always our priority, and by enhancing our credit card offerings, we are in turn better serving the unique needs of families and businesses," said Erin Erhart, Director of Product of First Bank. "CorServ's account issuer program gives us the ability to own the credit card profits and losses and participate in the credit decisions for our customers since we know them best."

With extensive business and consumer capabilities, the Account Issuer Program offers credit card products with a variety of APRs, rewards and features. CorServ's business administrative interface will now allow First Bank's commercial and business customers to have increased controls that aid in issuing new cards, setting spend controls and paying vendors with virtual cards faster.

"CorServ's program minimizes the disruption, cost and resources needed for typical card programs, giving First Bank competitive products for all their customers," said Anil Goyal, CEO of CorServ. "We are thrilled to be a part of First Bank's vision to help family-owned businesses, their families and employees thrive through generations with innovative features of our credit card issuing program."

About CorServ

CorServ provides innovative issuing processing and program management services for credit, debit and prepaid cards enabling Banks and Fintechs to deliver and embed payment card capabilities for their customers. CorServ's deep expertise in the industry combined with our modern technology API solution provides our clients with everything they need to quickly build a successful credit-issuing business. For more information, please visit http://www.corservsolutions.com/

About First Bank

First Bank, a subsidiary of FB Corporation, is one of the leading privately owned banks in the country. As a family-owned business with four generations of independent, single-family ownership, First Bank offers the stability and experience with long-term planning that helps businesses and the communities in which they operate grow and thrive. With $6.6 billion in assets and 80 locations throughout California, Missouri and Illinois, First Bank has developed a relationship-driven approach to offer comprehensive solutions for clients in commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, mortgage banking and more.

