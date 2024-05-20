First Banyan Tree Resort and Residences Announced for the Caribbean

"Since the onset of this project, my focus has always been to assemble a world-class team dedicated to elevating the island to new heights," says owner and developer of RIDGE Rockwell Island Development Group, Rafael Reyes. Post this

"Since the onset of this project, my focus has always been to assemble a world-class team dedicated to elevating the island to new heights," says owner and developer of RIDGE Rockwell Island Development Group, Rafael Reyes. "Being the closest Bahamian island to the US, Bimini is a hidden gem that world-class travelers will soon get to experience. Time slows down here, and life unfolds effortlessly."

All private residences at Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences are waterfront and will be highly amenitized and available in five custom layouts, with prices starting at $3.5M. Unique for this development is that each home will have a private dock, nearby beach access, and ample indoor/outdoor space suited for both relaxation and entertaining. In addition, these residences can be placed in a rental program managed by Banyan Tree. Owners and rental guests will have access to the brand's signature five-star concierge services, allowing them to come and go with peace of mind.

All Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences property owners become members of The Sanctuary Club, which provides exclusive recognition, benefits and discounts across the entire Banyan Group portfolio, and entry into an exchange network with other participating residence owners.

"The Bahamas has always held a special allure for residents of South Florida," said Oren Alexander, co-founder of The Alexander Team and OFFICIAL. "Our clients have been hungry for a weekend hideaway that blends refined living, a sense of adventure, and door-to-door ease, and Bimini perfectly encapsulates all. Despite the 20-minute commute from South Florida, Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences feels worlds away with its pristine beaches and turquoise waters."

RIDGE has engaged award-winning, Miami-based architectural firm Oppenheim Architecture to lead the architectural design and creative direction for the development and Raymond Jungles as the development's landscape architect. Chad Oppenheim, founder and principal of Oppenheim Architecture, is renowned globally for blending minimalism with environmentally harmonious architecture and for his skillful incorporation of natural elements with striking design.

"Since beginning work on Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences, we have held true to the philosophy that the architecture should celebrate the island's spirit of place. Our mission has been to celebrate the essence of Bimini through design that becomes hidden in the landscape," says Chad Oppenheim. "There is artistry in the change of sky, water and light, and we translated those qualities into timeless homes and bungalows that celebrate the island's natural beauty."

In addition to branded and serviced residences, the development features a boutique resort also designed by Oppenheim Architecture and managed by Banyan Tree. Banyan Tree is a world-renowned operator of luxury resorts, residences and spas in extraordinary destinations such as Thailand, Bali, Vietnam, and Riviera Maya, among others. The hotel will have 24 beachfront villas and 26 overwater bungalows, akin to those in similar exotic destinations such as Maldives. This opening within North America brings this highly sought after brand to a new market as they continue to expand outside of Asia.

"We are delighted to partner with Rockwell Island Development Group to introduce Banyan Tree to this exceptional destination, further expanding our presence in this vibrant region. From Phuket to Shanghai, Saudi Arabia to Mexico, Banyan Tree is going global as the advocate of sustainable travel," said Eddy See, President and CEO of Banyan Group. "The Banyan Tree brand embodies intimacy, nature and local traditions, and Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences reflects these values by embracing the local culture and natural environment, inviting guests to immerse themselves in this Sanctuary for the Senses."

Widely known from St. Barths and Aspen, RIDGE has enlisted Bonito to serve as the onsite beach club operator. Bonito Beach Club at Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences will entice members and guests with chef-driven dining in an extraordinary setting, VIP table service, private cabanas, yachting and tender services, and additional recreational programming. Residents who purchase into Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences will gain access to the private club upon closing.

Leveraging nearly three decades of experience in the Bahamas, RIDGE excels in construction, infrastructure, and long-term destination development. In addition to the creation of Rockwell Island and its surrounding family of islands, they have already developed water, sewage, and power facilities within the region. RIDGE, among several other private institutions, was instrumental in the approval for the redevelopment of the South Bimini International Airport in November 2023. Bimini Airport Development Partners Limited has committed to investing $80 million for the project over two phases. Phase one will begin in 2024 including airside and terminal improvements to enable international commercial traffic from key United States and European markets. Construction will also commence on a ferry terminal to bring visitors directly from the airport to North Bimini.

In addition to the commercial airport, RIDGE has secured approval for a seaplane terminal in partnership with Tropic Ocean Airways, complete with customs and immigration, to make travel to and from Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences that much more seamless. This is slated to be the largest seaplane base in all the family islands.

For more information on Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences, please visit https://banyantreeresidencesbimini.com/. Renderings are available here for download (credit: Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences).

Disclaimer

Banyan Tree Bimini Resort & Residences are not owned, developed or sold by Banyan Tree Holdings limited (Banyan Group) or its affiliates. The developer, Ridge Rockwell Island Development Group, uses the Banyan Tree trademarks and trade names under a license from Banyan Tree Holdings limited.

About Ridge Rockwell Island Development Group

Over the past two-plus decades, Ridge Rockwell Island Development Group has been at the forefront of premier residential, hospitality, marine, and aviation development in The Bahamas. With a track record that includes the construction of more than 400 luxury residences, a 308-key hotel, a 15,000-square-foot casino, and a 242-slip marina—the largest in the Family Islands in The Bahamas—RIDGE is distinguished by its deep experience with complex properties in remote island locations and a passion for development and community improvement in The Bahamas.

About OFFICIAL

OFFICIAL is the first real estate firm specializing in the pinnacle segment of the market and was founded by five veterans of the industry who have successfully represented over $50 billion in new development sales across the country and around the world. The firm is presently operating in New York, Miami, the Hamptons, Aspen, Los Angeles, and Orange County, California.

About Banyan Tree

Banyan Tree (www.banyantree.com) offers a Sanctuary to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul in awe-inspiring locations around the globe. Rediscover the romance of travel as you journey to iconic destinations where authentic, memorable experiences await. Banyan Tree provides genuine, authentic service and a distinctive, premium retreat experience.

About Oppenheim Architecture

Oppenheim Architecture is a global design practice engaging with diverse clients, cultures, and environments across five continents. Established in 1999 by Chad Oppenheim, the practice has studios in Miami, Aspen and Basel that operate as one, guided by poetically contextual design, hyper-functionality, and building craft. Oppenheim's work is highly attuned to its site. The team studies people and cultures, technologies and materials, psychologies and experiences, to create buildings and spaces that connect people with the spirit of place. Oppenheim Architecture has received over 90 awards, including more than 60 from the American Institute of Architects (AIA), as well as a National Design Award from Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum and, most recently, the 2023 American Prize for Architecture from the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design.

Media Contact

Sarah Stewart, C&R PR, 1 8052081425, [email protected]

SOURCE Rockwell Island Development Group