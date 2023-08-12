First Black Wedding Experience Pop Up Expo in Detroit at Former Tiger Stadium

The Black Wedding Experience (BWE) selects Detroit, Michigan as its next Expo pop-up location; The BWE invites everyone in Michigan and the Midwest region to join in and celebrate the artistry that these local minority vendors have to offer in the events space!

DETROIT, August 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Black Wedding Experience (BWE), a Black Woman-Owned business brand, that specializes in nationwide expos showcasing minority vendors in the wedding space is touching down in Detroit, Michigan at the Corner Ballpark, formerly the Tiger Stadium. The event will take place on September 23, 2023, from 11AM-3PM.