First Citizens Bank and Harbor Compliance Join SCORE Foundation Sponsor Roster

First Citizens will present the program, "Minority-Owned Businesses: Learn How SBA Loans Can Provide Access to the Capital You Need," on November 21st. The company will also collaborate on sponsoring new content on this topic as an additional resource for small business owners.

Harbor Compliance will present the program, "Meeting Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) Reporting Requirements Under the Corporate Transparency Act," on October 10th.

Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens offers an array of innovative banking services for businesses at every stage. It operates a network of more than 500 branches and offices in 30 states.

Harbor Compliance is a leading provider of innovative multistate compliance solutions. Since 2012, the company has helped more than 40,000 organizations across all industries apply for, secure and maintain entity registrations, licenses and tax registrations.

"We are delighted to welcome First Citizens and Harbor Compliance to our community of sponsors, said Liz Sara, president of the SCORE Foundation. "Each new organization that joins us in supporting SCORE's mission enables SCORE to increase the free resources and training on diverse business subjects to support founders across many industries. We greatly appreciate their involvement, collaboration and investment in small business growth and success."

For information on how your organization to get involved in sponsoring SCORE educational programs and resources for all small business owners or for underrepresented communities of entrepreneurs, send an email to [email protected].

About the SCORE Foundation:

The SCORE Foundation, a 501 c 3, is the philanthropic arm of SCORE, America's premier source of free and confidential mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. The Foundation funds SCORE education programs, resources and services that enable SCORE to increase its impact and reach in fostering vibrant small business communities nationwide. To make an individual donation, visit our website at http://www.scoreFoundation.org.

