First Citizens' Federal Credit Union Elevates Member Experience with Account Opening and Digital Banking Powered by Narmi

Prospective members can open an application from anywhere, entirely digitally, in under three minutes

Streamlined back-office processes including instant KYC verification, automated decisioning, and member information

Members can transition seamlessly from account opening to online banking

Comprehensive online banking interface complete with personal financial management tools to help members budget and better manage spending

"We are thrilled to partner with Narmi to offer our members a more modern banking experience," said Adrienne Watson, Director of Core Improvement and Innovation. "Narmi offers an exciting opportunity for our members to easily open accounts and enhance their personal financial management. First Citizens' is passionate about helping the community move towards financial freedom, and our partnership with Narmi has brought us one step closer."

The implementation of Narmi's platforms, done through the COCC core banking solution, empowers First Citizens' to better reach its community members.

"Narmi and First Citizens' share a vision for providing the best possible digital banking services to members," said Siddharth Viswanath, SVP of Operations and Strategy at Narmi. "We are excited to see how Narmi will help First Citizens' give its community an even better digital banking experience."

About First Citizens'

First Citizens' Federal Credit Union is one of the premier, community-centric, financial institutions in southeastern Massachusetts. Today, with over 50,000 members and assets over $769 million, First Citizens' has offices in New Bedford, Raynham, Taunton, Mattapoisett, Wareham, Falmouth, Mashpee, Hyannis, and Orleans. For more information, visit www.firstcitizens.org.

About Narmi

New York City-based Narmi's digital platform empowers financial institutions to unlock the very latest capabilities in digital banking and account opening, enabling them to move faster, tap new growth opportunities, and achieve true digital transformation. The Narmi platform was built with the customer experience in mind, empowering financial institutions with an experience that is always effortless, current, and dependable. As a result, Narmi's customers are seeing as much as 3x account growth in less than 30 days and 4x deposit growth in as little as 90 days. Additionally, Narmi's financial institution clients are winning awards like Bankrate's 2020 Best Online Bank and Nerdwallet's Best Bank of 2021 for Online Experience. For more information, please visit www.narmi.com.

