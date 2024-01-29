First Coast Cardiovascular Institute and CardioHealth Partner to Advance Cardiovascular Care for Northeast Florida Residents

"We are thrilled to partner with CardioHealth to provide the highest quality cardiovascular care to Northeast Florida patients," said Dr. Khatib, President of FCCI. Post this

Three Best Rated® recently named three cardiovascular specialists from these two practices, including Yazan Khatib, MD, Sumant Lamba, MD, FACC, FSCAI, and Ramon Castello, MD, FACC, FASE, as the "best cardiologists in Jacksonville." The Three Best Rated® honor was based on a rigorous 50-point inspection, including customer reviews, history, complaints, ratings, satisfaction, trust, cost, and general excellence.

"We are thrilled to partner with CardioHealth to provide the highest quality cardiovascular care to Northeast Florida patients," said Dr. Khatib, President of FCCI. "CardioHealth founder Ramon Castello is a world-renowned echocardiographer, and over the past decade, the CardioHealth team has earned an outstanding reputation for its patient care. We are confident their expertise will enhance the care we deliver for years to come."

Established in 2014, CardioHealth is known for delivering quality and compassionate cardiovascular care to both English and Spanish-speaking patients in the Jacksonville metropolitan area. Dr. Castello is one of the region's few fluent Spanish-speaking cardiologists, and every CardioHealth staff member is bilingual. CardioHealth is a non-invasive practice that employs electrocardiograms, echocardiography, and other tools to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease.

"Through this partnership and integration with FCCI, CardioHealth is enhancing our non-invasive practice model to one encompassing interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, and structural heart disease, which will enable our team to deliver high-quality care to more patients," said Dr. Castello, who has served as the Director of Non-Invasive Cardiology at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital since 2008. "We also look forward to receiving technical and administrative support from First Coast Cardiovascular Institute and Cardiovascular Logistics, which will enable us to continue to focus on adding value to our patients."

"This collaboration between First Coast Cardiovascular Institute and CardioHealth marks a significant milestone for both practices," said David Konur, CEO of Cardiovascular Logistics. "By joining together and leveraging their complementary strengths while receiving additional support from Cardiovascular Logistics, they are well positioned to continue delivering outstanding care to patients in Northeast Florida."

About Dr. Castello

Prior to CardioHealth and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Dr. Castello spent most of his professional career in academic medicine. He has more than 200 scientific publications. Most recently, he was a professor of medicine at the Mayo School of Medicine and the Director of the Echocardiography Laboratory at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville. Dr. Castello served as the President of ICAEL, the national organization that grants accreditation to echocardiography laboratories nationwide. He has also served as a member of the board of directors for the American Society of Echocardiography and chair of the Fellows Committee of the American Society of Echocardiography Committee. Dr. Castello currently is a member of the National Board of Echocardiography. He graduated from the University of Valencia School of Medicine in Spain.

About First Coast Cardiovascular Institute

Since 2002, FCCI has built a reputation for providing compassionate care to residents of Northeast Florida and Southern Georgia. With 38 providers, the practice has consistently brought the latest advancements in medicine to the region, allowing its patients to be the first to benefit from exciting new technology. FCCI offers board-certified services in cardiovascular medicine, sleep medicine, pulmonology, amputation prevention, and stroke care and prevention. Besides clinical innovations, FCCI has pioneered healthcare delivery innovations, with successes in value-based healthcare with CMS as well as commercial payors. Learn more at www.firstcoastcardio.com.

About Cardiovascular Logistics

Cardiovascular Logistics (CVL) is the most comprehensive cardiovascular platform in the country. CVL is integrating the nation's best cardiology practices into one robust cardiovascular solution. CVL is fundamentally changing how cardiovascular care is delivered in the United States. The CVL platform is grounded in the mission of providing patients the highest quality of cardiovascular care available. CVL partners with Lee Equity Partners, a New York-based private equity firm. For more information, visit www.cardiovascularlogistics.com.

