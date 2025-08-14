First Coffee Subscription Box To Include Barista Quality Organic Milk - New Volcanica Coffee Club

"We created this new subscription model to include our exceptional coffee along with premium barista-grade shelf-stable milk so our customers could make the perfect cup right out of the box." Post this

Subscribers can select their favorite coffee roasts, preferred grind (whole bean or ground), and quantity tailored to their consumption needs.

Additional Features include:

Two Size Offerings – Dependent on coffee consumption, three or six 8-oz bags are included in the subscription. Three coffee bag selections cost $49 /month, and six bag selections cost $99 /month.





Ethically Sourced Coffee Beans - Volcanica Coffee Company is dedicated to using beans from ethical sources, as seen by certifications like Fair Trade, Organic, and Rainforest Alliance.





Clean Water Donation - Each subscription box purchased provides clean water to three families in need across 29 countries in Central America, Africa, India and Asia through our partnership with charity: water, whose mission is to help bring clean, safe drinking water to every person on the planet.





Large Selection of Specialty Coffee - Harvested from mineral-rich volcanic regions, best sellers include Sumatra Mandheling Reserve, Ethiopia Yirgacheffe, Guatemala La Hermosa, Costa Rica La Candelilla, Brazil Peaberry and Kenya AA. Additional varieties are also available with the subscription.





Fresh Roasted Coffee - All coffees are fresh roasted in a state-of-the-art roasting facility in Atlanta, utilizing the latest technology with computer automation for consistency and reduced emissions to help preserve the environment.





, utilizing the latest technology with computer automation for consistency and reduced emissions to help preserve the environment. Free Shipping and 5% Cash Back Rewards

ABOUT VOLCANICA COFFEE

Volcanica Coffee is a specialty coffee roaster that imports 150+ exotic coffees from volcanic regions around the world. The mineral-rich soil from volcanic regions produces coffee that is aromatic and remarkable in taste. The company is a Certified USDA Organic Coffee Roastery and carries a broad line of estate, peaberry, decaf and flavored coffees. Volcanica Coffee's website offers subscriptions, individual purchases and wholesale options. For more information about Volcanica Coffee, visit www.VolcanicaCoffee.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Prah, Volcanica Coffee, 1 312-953-3257, [email protected]

SOURCE Volcanica Coffee