First Day Welcomes Daniel J. Franklin as General Counsel, Bolstering Growth Trajectory and Brand Integrity

First Day announced today the appointment of Daniel J. Franklin as the company's inaugural General Counsel.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Day, the brand trusted by over 500,000 families for its innovative line of multivitamins and supplements for kids, teens, women, and men, announced today the appointment of Daniel J. Franklin as the company's inaugural General Counsel. First Day has achieved monumental success, including sustained 3x year-over-year growth. This strategic addition to their executive team underscores their dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality and brand integrity as they rapidly expand their presence and product offerings in domestic and international markets.

With over 15 years of extensive experience in legal, regulatory, and compliance matters, Dan brings a wealth of expertise to his new role at First Day. His professional journey began at an international law firm, where he spent more than a decade advising clients on a wide spectrum of complex commercial matters. Subsequently, Dan served as Deputy General Counsel for a leading consumer products company, where his leadership was instrumental in navigating complex regulatory landscapes, including securing coveted FDA product authorizations and supporting the company's successful acquisition for nearly $3 billion.

Dan's appointment highlights First Day's dedication to crafting a customer-centric brand with a strong focus on health and wellness at its core.

"We're elated to have Dan joining our team at such an exciting time," said Alice Li, CEO of First Day. "His experience speaks for itself and we're ready to launch ourselves into this exciting next chapter with his guidance."

About First Day:

First Day is a leading multivitamin and supplement brand committed to providing innovative health solutions for individuals of all ages and genders. Dedicated to promoting holistic wellness, First Day offers a diverse range of products designed to support overall health and vitality for your entire family. Discover more about First Day and explore their product line at www.firstday.com.

Media Contact

Krysta Prehoda, First Day, 1 5186690422, [email protected]

SOURCE First Day