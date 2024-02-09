First Diversity and Inclusion in Luxury Leadership Report

The 'Diversity and Inclusion in Luxury Leadership' report is an independent analysis of the age, gender, ethnicity, education, career path and socio-economic status of the world's most valuable luxury brands CEOs. The report was devised using data engineering techniques by The Fresh Kid - Luxury Data Engineer and Analyst

Undertaken by London based luxury data engineer and analyst Yemi Lawal aka The Fresh Kid.

The analysis included ceos of the brands of LVMH, Kering, Richemont, Chanel, Hermes, Moncler, Prada Group, and Capri Holdings. These are the world's most valuable luxury companies.

Report Focuses on Women and People of Colour Luxury CEOs

The 'Diversity and Inclusion in Luxury Leadership' report provides analysis on representation of women and people of colour ceos at luxury's top brands and companies.

Providing insights into the real state of play of diversity and inclusion in luxury's c-suite.

