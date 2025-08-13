First Due Earns Spot on Inc. 500 for the First Time, Recognized Among Fastest-Growing Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

"Our mission has always been to deliver the best technology to those on the front lines of public safety—an underserved community doing the work that matters most. We're here for the long haul, as a partner agencies can count on." Post this

"Making the Inc. 500 for the first time, and hitting the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year running, shows how much confidence agencies have in what we're building," said Andreas Huber, Co-Founder and CEO of First Due. "Our mission has always been to deliver the best technology to those on the front lines of public safety, an underserved community doing the work that matters most. We're here for the long haul, as a partner agencies can count on."

First Due has emerged as the clear leader in AI for public safety, embedding artificial intelligence across its suite to reduce administrative burden, accelerate workflows, and improve data accuracy. Agencies are benefiting from, and will continue to see advancements in, AI-powered Incident Documentation for NFIRS/NERIS and NEMSIS, Scheduling Automation, QA/QI for EMS records, natural language report generation, and AI-driven onboarding and support.

In parallel with its AI advancements, First Due has expanded the breadth of its platform with new Health & Wellness tools, ITM capabilities, and inclusion of industry-leading content within its training module. It also introduced a dedicated law enforcement offering, bringing purpose-built scheduling to Police and Sheriff's Departments with the same capability trusted for years by Fire and EMS.

With strong financial backing and an unwavering focus on the needs of responders, First Due is positioned to lead the next chapter of innovation in public safety.

About First Due

First Due is the leading provider of end-to-end, AI-powered public safety software, built to meet the complex needs of Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement agencies. Since 2016, First Due has transformed how first responders prepare, respond, and recover by unifying critical operations into a single, cloud-based platform. From pre-incident planning, incident command, and ePCR to scheduling, community engagement, and asset management, First Due delivers the tools agencies need to improve safety, efficiency, and compliance. Serving departments of all sizes across North America, First Due is committed to empowering public safety agencies with technology that enables better decisions, faster response, and stronger outcomes for the communities they protect.

