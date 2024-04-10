First Due Expands Business to Federal Agencies with FedRAMP Authorization

First Due, an industry leader in cloud-based fire and emergency medical services (EMS) software, announces its FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Management Program) authorization.

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Due, an industry leader in cloud-based fire and emergency medical services (EMS) software, announces its FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Management Program) authorization in partnership with E-9 Corporation. With FedRAMP authorization, First Due offers its suite of fire and EMS records management and response software solutions to all federal agencies across the globe, including the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal contractors.