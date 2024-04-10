First Due Expands Business to Federal Agencies with FedRAMP Authorization

First Due, an industry leader in cloud-based fire and emergency medical services (EMS) software, announces its FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Management Program) authorization.
NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Due, an industry leader in cloud-based fire and emergency medical services (EMS) software, announces its FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Management Program) authorization in partnership with E-9 Corporation. With FedRAMP authorization, First Due offers its suite of fire and EMS records management and response software solutions to all federal agencies across the globe, including the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal contractors.
First Due CEO Andreas Huber stated, "Our FedRAMP authorization signifies our commitment to providing secure and reliable solutions to all branches of the federal government. We could not be prouder and more honored to serve fire and EMS professionals across the federal government with our market-leading software."
Key benefits of First Due's FedRAMP-authorized solutions for federal agencies:
- Enhanced security: First Due's cloud-based platform meets rigorous FedRAMP security standards, ensuring confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive data.
- Improved efficiency: Streamline operations, automate workflows, and gain real-time insights to make informed decisions with First Due's comprehensive software suite.
- Increased collaboration: Foster inter-agency collaboration and share information with secure, cloud-based solutions.
- Proven experience: First Due has a proven track record of success and equips all United States Marine Corps installations globally with its industry-leading software.
About First Due
First Due is a leading cloud-based records management and response software provider for fire and EMS. First Due's comprehensive suite of products includes ePCR, NFIRS/NERIS, fire prevention, pre-incident planning, GIS, scheduling and personnel management, asset and inventory management, hydrants, training, community engagement, mobile response, incident command, data analytics, and more. Agencies running on First Due improve response times, enhance firefighter and paramedic safety, and optimize resource management. The company serves fire departments, EMS agencies, and healthcare organizations of all sizes across North America and the US federal government.
For more information:
Visit First Due's website for more information on the First Due Federal suite of fire and EMS software: https://www.firstdue.com/fd-federal
Media Contact
Ron Kanter, First Due, 1 5164284323, [email protected], https://www.firstdue.com/
Kevin Collier, First Due, 1 3039019739, [email protected], www.firstdue.com
SOURCE First Due
Share this article