First Due Launches Advanced Scheduling & Workforce Management Platform for Law Enforcement

First Due's scheduling solution offers full transparency for both administrators and officers. Personnel can view shift schedules, request time off, bid for open shifts, and manage trades from mobile devices. Automated approvals and audit logs ensure accountability and compliance while reducing the time spent on manual scheduling tasks. With direct payroll providers and human capital management system integrations, First Due creates a seamless workflow that connects scheduling with broader personnel management functions, reducing administrative burdens.

The launch of Law enforcement scheduling further expands First Due's all-in-one public safety platform, which already provides solutions for Fire & EMS agencies nationwide. By offering a unified system for scheduling, compliance tracking, personnel management, and payroll integration, First Due ensures that law enforcement agencies can modernize their workforce operations without relying on multiple disconnected systems.

First Due is the leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered public safety software, offering best-breed solutions for public safety across law enforcement, fire, and EMS. The platform optimizes operations with advanced tools for scheduling, asset management, LMS, training, response, and pre-planning. Trusted by agencies across North America, First Due's mission is to modernize emergency services with innovative solutions that streamline operations and enhance public safety.

