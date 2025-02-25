First Due Launches Fire Prevention ITM Solution to Streamline Compliance and Enhance Community Safety

With First Due's ITM solution, AHJs can seamlessly manage reports, track system status, address deficiencies, and automate reminders - all in a single platform, to reduce administrative burdens and help ensure critical fire protection systems remain functional when needed most. Post this

At the core of First Due's new ITM solution are features that transform how AHJs work with service providers. The Service Provider Portal streamlines ITM submissions with AI-powered data entry, while automated tracking and notifications provide real-time alerts to maintain compliance. Proactive compliance safeguards reduce the risk of missed or late inspections and an integrated approach to fire operations unifies ITM data with inspections, permits, incident response, pre-planning, and more - delivering a truly comprehensive solution for AHJs.

This holistic approach ensures that operations and prevention have the information they need, exactly when they need it. By streamlining administrative tasks, expediting financial processes, and coordinating effortlessly with service providers and property owners, First Due's ITM solution ultimately reduces the risk of system failures during emergencies.

To learn more about First Due's ITM solution and its suite of fire prevention and operational tools for Fire & EMS agencies, please visit www.firstdue.com.

ABOUT FIRST DUE

First Due is the leading provider of cloud-based, AI-powered Fire & EMS software, offering an all-in-one platform for inspections, permits, incident response, pre-planning, scheduling, asset management, community engagement, and more. Trusted by agencies of all sizes across the United States and Canada, First Due's mission is to modernize emergency services with innovative solutions that streamline operations and enhance public safety.

