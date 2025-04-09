First Due Launches Learning Management System for Fire & EMS Training and Compliance

"With First Due LMS, departments can simplify content delivery, training administration, and compliance—while giving their personnel access to flexible learning tailored to their needs." Post this

With sophisticated real-time tracking, First Due LMS enables departments to easily monitor progress toward local, state, and federal requirements—including ISO and CAPCE. Agencies using the system will be able to meet compliance standards at both the department and individual personnel level.

"Fire and EMS agencies are balancing training requirements with limited time and resources," said Andreas Huber, Co-Founder and CEO of First Due. "With First Due LMS, departments can simplify content delivery, training administration, and compliance—while giving their personnel access to flexible e-learning tailored to their requirements."

As the newest addition to First Due's unified Fire & EMS suite, First Due LMS brings training and learning management into the same intuitive system departments already rely on for scheduling, asset and inventory management, NFIRS/NERIS, ePCR, fire prevention, ITM, response, pre-incident planning, and more. Purpose-built for public safety, it streamlines admin work, ensures compliance, and delivers powerful analytics—working seamlessly alongside other critical First Due modules, all behind a single login.

