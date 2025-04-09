First Due Launches Learning Management System for Fire & EMS Training and Compliance

First Due, the leading provider of cloud-based Fire & EMS software, has launched First Due LMS—a fully integrated Learning Management System designed to streamline training, certification tracking, and compliance for public safety agencies. The new system centralizes training records, automates credential management, and offers real-time tracking to meet local, state, and federal standards, including ISO and CAPCE. Integrated with the broader First Due platform, it enables seamless administration alongside scheduling, incident reporting, and more. First Due has also partnered with top content providers to deliver high-quality, fire and EMS-specific training content.
NEW YORK, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Due, the leading provider of cloud-based Fire & EMS software, has announced the launch of First Due LMS, a powerful Learning Management System designed to simplify and enhance training, certification tracking, and compliance management for fire and EMS agencies.
As a key component of the First Due platform, First Due LMS centralizes training records, automates credential management, and equips agency administrators with intuitive tools to deliver and track training content. To further enhance training content breadth, First Due has partnered with three leading content providers to deliver high-quality, industry-specific training content tailored to fire and EMS professionals.
With sophisticated real-time tracking, First Due LMS enables departments to easily monitor progress toward local, state, and federal requirements—including ISO and CAPCE. Agencies using the system will be able to meet compliance standards at both the department and individual personnel level.
"Fire and EMS agencies are balancing training requirements with limited time and resources," said Andreas Huber, Co-Founder and CEO of First Due. "With First Due LMS, departments can simplify content delivery, training administration, and compliance—while giving their personnel access to flexible e-learning tailored to their requirements."
As the newest addition to First Due's unified Fire & EMS suite, First Due LMS brings training and learning management into the same intuitive system departments already rely on for scheduling, asset and inventory management, NFIRS/NERIS, ePCR, fire prevention, ITM, response, pre-incident planning, and more. Purpose-built for public safety, it streamlines admin work, ensures compliance, and delivers powerful analytics—working seamlessly alongside other critical First Due modules, all behind a single login.
To learn more about how First Due LMS can support your department's training and compliance needs, visit www.firstdue.com/training.
About First Due
First Due is the industry leader in cloud-based, AI-powered Fire & EMS software, providing a comprehensive, unified platform for training, scheduling, response, Fire documentation, ePCR, fire prevention, and more. Trusted by agencies across North America, First Due's mission is to modernize emergency services with innovative solutions that streamline operations and enhance public safety. For more information, visit www.firstdue.com.
Media Contact
Ron Kanter, First Due, 1 (516) 874-5818 50, [email protected], www.firstdue.com
SOURCE First Due
