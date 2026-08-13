First Due Named to the Inc. 5000 for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Fire and EMS is quietly setting the benchmark for how the entire public sector adopts AI, and we are proud to be the platform that makes it possible. Our growth is a byproduct of their great work. Post this

"This ranking measures our growth, but more importantly it tracks what our customers are accomplishing," said Andreas Huber, Co-Founder and CEO of First Due. "Departments and services running on First Due are closing performance gaps they could not see before, giving hours back to their personnel, and rebuilding business processes that had gone untouched for decades. Fire and EMS is quietly setting the benchmark for how the entire public sector adopts AI, and we are proud to be the platform that makes it possible. Our growth is a byproduct of their great work."

First Due's suite already empowers an agency to run its entire Fire and EMS operation in one place, from incident documentation and ePCR to scheduling and personnel, assets and inventory, fire prevention, ITM third party compliance, mobile response, and more. In 2026, the company pushed deeper on several fronts. AI QA/QI now reads every ePCR against the agency's own protocols and standards, replacing manual spot checks with evidence-based feedback on every report. Because that feedback shows exactly where crews need to improve, it also drives personalized training recommendations, delivered through a Training and LMS module that has grown into a full learning platform with industry-leading content built in. When the fire service faced the NERIS transition, First Due's one-click activation path, built with the Fire Safety Research Institute, gives agencies a way to modernize rather than port old workflows into the new standard.

These product investments are making an impact, as First Due continues to expand partnerships with many of the United States and Canada's largest and most complex agencies. In January 2026, the Fire Department of the City of New York, which responds to nearly 1.9 million emergencies each year, selected First Due for agency-wide fire incident documentation and went live submitting to NERIS. In July 2026, CAL FIRE launched First Due as the statewide platform behind CALFIRS, covering more than 650,000 incidents annually. They join the State of Michigan, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, and the U.S. Department of War and over 5,000 agencies across the United States and Canada from major metros to small towns.

First Due will continue broadening the suite and its AI capabilities, with a roadmap laser-focused on relieving command staff of the cumbersome administrative work that pulls responders away from the field and on pushing the bleeding edge of how fire and EMS enlist technology to keep their crews safer.

Learn more at www.firstdue.com.

About First Due

First Due is the leading provider of end-to-end, AI-powered public safety software, built to meet the complex needs of Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement agencies. Since 2016, First Due has transformed how first responders prepare, respond, and recover by unifying critical operations into a single, cloud-based platform. Through one login, agencies access best-of-breed modules including incident documentation for NERIS, ePCR, fire prevention, pre-incident planning, scheduling and personnel management, assets and inventory, training and learning management, community engagement, mobile response, incident command, and advanced data analytics. First Due serves more than 5,000 agencies across the United States and Canada, including CAL FIRE, the FDNY, the State of Michigan, Toronto, Seattle, the City of Denver, the City of Charlotte, San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, and the U.S. Department of War.

More About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

For the complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Media Contact

Ron Kanter, First Due, 1 5164284323, [email protected], www.firstdue.com

SOURCE First Due