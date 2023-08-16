First Due Ranks #1 Fire & EMS Software Provider and Among the Top 100 Software Companies on 2023 Inc. 5000 List

Our customers remain at the core of everything we do. Their invaluable feedback drives our team to tenaciously fulfill our mission—to provide fire and EMS agencies with the most comprehensive software suite ever built, enabling them to operate at the highest and safest levels possible. Tweet this

First Due proudly serves North America's first responders. Huber explains, "Fire and EMS agencies face more complex challenges than ever, and with outdated and disconnected software, they struggle to keep up, let alone innovate. First Due's world-class team of software and public safety professionals deliver a product for fire departments and EMS agencies to streamline and consolidate current fragmented systems."

By working closely with first responders, First Due continues to build the most robust end-to-end software solution for every aspect of emergency operations and prevention, no matter the size or location of an agency. Under a sole login, customers can consolidate NFIRS, ePCR, fire prevention, pre-incident planning, scheduling, personnel management, asset and inventory, hydrants, training, community risk reduction, mobile response, advanced data analytics, payment for services, and more.

About First Due:

With First Due, fire and EMS agencies can consolidate NFIRS, ePCR, fire prevention, pre-incident planning, scheduling, personnel management, asset and inventory, hydrants, training, community risk reduction, mobile response, advanced data analytics, payment for services, and more within a single application - available anywhere on any device. First Due's suite provides data-driven and responder-focused solutions to create the last piece of software agencies need to buy.

