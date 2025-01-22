First Due Recognized on 2025 GovTech 100 List of Innovators Serving State and Local Government

First Due, a leading provider of end-to-end software solutions for fire and EMS agencies, has been recognized on the 2025 GovTech 100 list for its comprehensive, AI-powered platform that consolidates critical operations like incident reporting, ePCR, scheduling, and fire prevention. Driven by a culture of continuous innovation and passion for first responders, the company recently expanded its offerings with new modules such as Incident Command and advanced AI capabilities, ensuring agencies of all sizes have the data-driven tools they need to enhance on-scene efficiency and decision-making.
NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Due, the industry leader in end-to-end software solutions for fire and EMS agencies, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2025 GovTech 100 list. Curated by Government Technology magazine, this annual list spotlights the top technology companies serving state and local governments.
Since its founding in 2016, First Due has delivered a comprehensive, true-cloud platform designed to meet the critical needs of first responders. First Due empowers agencies to streamline operations with integrated fire incident documentation, ePCR, pre-incident planning, fire prevention, scheduling, asset and inventory management, training, incident management, mobile response and more, within a single AI-powered platform.
Co-Founder and CEO Andreas Huber credits the company's inclusion to a culture of continuous innovation and passion for the fire and EMS community. "We are honored by this recognition. It highlights our relentless efforts in delivering mission critical solutions our customers depend on day-in and day-out."
Over the past year, First Due has expanded its suite of solutions to include new modules, such as Incident Command, and has invested in developing new Artificial Intelligence technologies to enhance on-scene efficiency and improve data-driven decision-making. The company is dedicated to supporting agencies of all sizes—large metros and smaller rural communities—by delivering a platform tailored to the evolving needs of modern emergency services across North America and beyond.
About First Due
With First Due, Fire & EMS agencies can unify NFIRS, ePCR, Fire Prevention, Pre-Incident Planning, Scheduling & Personnel Management, Assets & Inventory Management, Training, Community Engagement, Mobile Response and more within a single application - available anywhere on any device. The First Due Suite provides data-driven, responder-focused solutions that perform independently as best-of-breed applications and together as the last piece of software an agency needs to buy.
