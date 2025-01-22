First Due Recognized on 2025 GovTech 100 List of Innovators Serving State and Local Government

We are honored by this recognition. It highlights our relentless efforts in delivering mission critical solutions our customers depend on day-in and day-out. Post this

Co-Founder and CEO Andreas Huber credits the company's inclusion to a culture of continuous innovation and passion for the fire and EMS community. "We are honored by this recognition. It highlights our relentless efforts in delivering mission critical solutions our customers depend on day-in and day-out."

Over the past year, First Due has expanded its suite of solutions to include new modules, such as Incident Command, and has invested in developing new Artificial Intelligence technologies to enhance on-scene efficiency and improve data-driven decision-making. The company is dedicated to supporting agencies of all sizes—large metros and smaller rural communities—by delivering a platform tailored to the evolving needs of modern emergency services across North America and beyond.

To learn more about First Due and its innovative solutions for Fire and EMS agencies, visit www.firstdue.com.

About First Due

With First Due, Fire & EMS agencies can unify NFIRS, ePCR, Fire Prevention, Pre-Incident Planning, Scheduling & Personnel Management, Assets & Inventory Management, Training, Community Engagement, Mobile Response and more within a single application - available anywhere on any device. The First Due Suite provides data-driven, responder-focused solutions that perform independently as best-of-breed applications and together as the last piece of software an agency needs to buy.

Media Contact

Ron Kanter, First Due, 1 (516) 874-5818 50, [email protected], www.firstdue.com

SOURCE First Due