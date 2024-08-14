First Due Recognized on Inc. 5000 List as Fastest-Growing Fire and EMS Software Company for Third Consecutive Year

Of all the industries out there, who deserves great software more than our first responders? Our true-cloud, device-agnostic, and incredibly functional platform allows our customers to finally run their entire operation in one place, behind one log-in. Post this

In the past year, First Due has expanded its reach within the public safety sector by increasing its offerings to EMS providers and successfully deploying within divisions of the United States federal government. "Our EMS-focused products have matured to the point where we now have a market leading solution for ambulatory services, just as we have for combination fire and EMS agencies. Furthermore, our FedRAMP High certification has made First Due the solution of choice for federal entities, including the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy," Huber added. "Our goal remains to ensure that all underserved first responders have the tools they need."

Looking ahead, First Due is committed to partnering with its growing customer base to enhance its comprehensive end-to-end software solution. Major initiatives for the coming year include guiding users through the transition from the NFIRS (National Fire Incident Reporting System) standard to the NERIS (National Emergency Response Information System) standard and integrating AI solutions across the application.

First Due's platform offers first responders a unified solution for managing every aspect of emergency operations and prevention, no matter the size or location of the agency. Through a single login, customers can access best-of-breed modules, including fire incident reporting, ePCR, fire prevention, pre-incident planning, scheduling, personnel management, asset and inventory management, hydrant management, training, community risk reduction, response, incident command, advanced data analytics, payment processing, and more.

About First Due:

First Due is a complete solution to streamline your Fire & EMS agency's workflow. First Due suite unifies all your agency's critical functions, including NFIRS, ePCR, Fire Prevention, Pre-Incident Planning, Scheduling & Personnel Management, Assets & Inventory Management, Training, Community Engagement, Mobile Response, and more - all within a single application.

We believe that data-driven and responder-focused solutions are the future of Fire & EMS operations, which is why our suite performs independently as best-of-breed applications and together as the last piece of software your agency will need to buy. You'll save time and money eliminating the need to manage multiple platforms and struggle with manual data entry.

First Due is available anywhere on any device, providing your team with the flexibility they need to stay productive, whether at the station, responding to incidents, or engaging with the community you serve. This means you can spend less time worrying about logistics and more time focusing on the things that matter most - protecting your community and saving lives.

At First Due, we understand the unique challenges that Fire & EMS agencies face, which is why we're committed to providing a suite of software solutions that are tailored to your needs. Contact us today to learn more about how our solutions can help your agency work smarter, not harder.

