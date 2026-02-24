First-Ever Collaboration Between Lemme and Kylie Cosmetics - featuring Compound Solutions' Yüth® in Skin Glaze Gummies

Yüth®, known to consumers as "the youth molecule," is featured in Skin Glaze Gummies, a newly launched beauty-from-within product created through a collaboration between Lemme, founded by Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Cosmetics, founded by Kylie Jenner. Seeing Yüth® featured in a collaboration at this global scale reflects how far the beauty-from-within movement has come.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compound Solutions, Inc. (CSI), a leading ingredient house supplying clinically studied nutraceutical ingredients, today announced that its patent-pending ingredient Yüth®, known to consumers as "the youth molecule," is featured in Skin Glaze Gummies, a newly launched beauty-from-within product created through a collaboration between Lemme, founded by Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Cosmetics, founded by Kylie Jenner.

Skin Glaze Gummies represent a convergence of two of the world's most influential wellness and beauty brands, uniting topical beauty with internal support for skin, hair and nail health. The product reflects a growing consumer understanding that visible beauty is deeply connected to internal cellular health and nutrition.

Skin Glaze Gummies feature Yüth® spermidine, a patent-pending and clinically studied ingredient. Yüth® is designed to support key biological processes associated with healthy aging, including autophagy and cellular renewal. While grounded in science, Yüth® is positioned in Skin Glaze Gummies as "the youth molecule," translating complex biology into a concept that resonates with today's beauty-focused consumer.

"This launch is a powerful signal that innovation continues to come fast from DTC brands," said Matt Titlow, CEO of CSI. "Lemme is a leader in both innovation and social selling. They're tapping into a consumer fanbase that is recognizing some of the most meaningful beauty benefits come from supporting the body's natural renewal processes. Seeing Yüth® featured in a collaboration at this global scale reflects how far the beauty-from-within movement has come."

About Compound Solutions, Inc.

Compound Solutions, Inc. (CSI) is one of the most innovative, trusted and credible ingredient houses in the dietary supplement industry. Since 1998, CSI has been the go-to company for science-backed ingredients that lead the way in wellness, gut health, sports nutrition and beyond. CSI's long-lasting relationships with global customers and suppliers have earned it a reputation for collaboration and community. For more information, visit CompoundSolutions.com, and follow CSI on LinkedIn and Instagram.

