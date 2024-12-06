First-Ever Love Local Tour Coming to Downtown Frederick

Kara Norman, Executive Director of Downtown Frederick Partnership shares, "The first ever Love Local Tour, It's a special night for locals to enjoy all that downtown has to offer—shopping, festive lights, holiday cheer—and receive a small thank you gift in return." Post this

Highlights of the Love Local Tour include:

Sip 'n' Shop: Enjoy festive beverages as you shop your way through downtown's eclectic mix of stores.

Exclusive Gift: Receive a gift with every $20+ purchase at all participating businesses.

#LoveLocalTour Photo Contest: Share your favorite moments from the evening for a chance to win a $25 Downtown Frederick gift card. One winner will be selected from each of the following categories:

Selfie with your favorite shop owner

Photo-worthy spot only a local would know

Your favorite holiday window display

Pic in front of the Love Local Heart

Snapshot of your new Frederick -exclusive gift

"We are excited to host the first-ever Love Local Tour, an event that celebrates the spirit of community and the unique charm of Downtown Frederick during the holiday season," said Kara Norman, Executive Director of Downtown Frederick Partnership. "It's a special night for locals to enjoy all that downtown has to offer—shopping, festive lights, holiday cheer—and receive a small thank you gift in return."

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind event to celebrate the holidays and support the local businesses that make Downtown Frederick a vibrant community. For more information about the Love Local Tour, visit downtownfrederick.org/lovelocaltour

Love Local Tour is made possible thanks to Harris Teeter Delivery

About Downtown Frederick Partnership:

Founded in 1990 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Downtown Frederick Partnership has managed Downtown Frederick's Main Street program since designation in 2001. Downtown Frederick Partnership works to enhance, promote and preserve the vitality, livability and diversity of Downtown Frederick — a national Main Street community.

