First-Ever National Dueling Piano Convention Comes to National Harbor

In addition to the professional programming, the convention invites the public to experience the excitement. On Tuesday, November 4, and Wednesday, November 5, guests can attend special showcase nights at Bobby McKey's, where top pianists from across the country will take the stage in friendly competitions judged by local personalities. Tickets for these exclusive performances are just $10 and can be reserved at bobbymckeys.com/buy-show-tickets.

"Bobby McKey's has been proud to call National Harbor home for 16 years, and hosting the first national gathering of dueling piano entertainers here is a milestone for our industry," said Bob Hansan. "We can't wait to showcase this incredible community and invite audiences to witness the talent and energy that make dueling pianos so special."

The National Dueling Piano Convention is open to performers, agents, venue owners, and fans alike, offering a rare opportunity to connect with leaders shaping the future of live, interactive music.

For more information, registration details, and public show tickets, visit www.bobbymckeys.com/dueling-piano-convention.

