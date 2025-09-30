First-Ever National Dueling Piano Convention Comes to National Harbor

Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano Bar will host the first-ever National Dueling Piano Convention November 3–6 at National Harbor, bringing together top entertainers, venue owners, and fans for four days of music, collaboration, and unforgettable live shows.
NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The nation's top entertainers, venue owners, and fans of live music will gather this fall for the first-ever National Dueling Piano Convention, hosted by Bobby McKey's Dueling Piano Bar. The event takes place November 3–6, 2025 in National Harbor, MD, bringing together industry professionals and music lovers for three days of collaboration, learning, and unforgettable performances.
Known for its high-energy shows and interactive entertainment, dueling pianos has grown into a national phenomenon — and now, for the first time, the people behind the music will come together to share best practices, industry insights, and inspiration. The convention will feature workshops, panels, and networking opportunities covering topics such as sound and lighting technology, marketing strategies for live venues, mental health for entertainers, and building strong partnerships between performers and clubs.
In addition to the professional programming, the convention invites the public to experience the excitement. On Tuesday, November 4, and Wednesday, November 5, guests can attend special showcase nights at Bobby McKey's, where top pianists from across the country will take the stage in friendly competitions judged by local personalities. Tickets for these exclusive performances are just $10 and can be reserved at bobbymckeys.com/buy-show-tickets.
"Bobby McKey's has been proud to call National Harbor home for 16 years, and hosting the first national gathering of dueling piano entertainers here is a milestone for our industry," said Bob Hansan. "We can't wait to showcase this incredible community and invite audiences to witness the talent and energy that make dueling pianos so special."
The National Dueling Piano Convention is open to performers, agents, venue owners, and fans alike, offering a rare opportunity to connect with leaders shaping the future of live, interactive music.
For more information, registration details, and public show tickets, visit www.bobbymckeys.com/dueling-piano-convention.
Media Contact
Beth Ketchum, Bobby Mckey's Dueling Piano Bar, 1 7033433117, [email protected], https://www.bobbymckeys.com/
SOURCE Bobby Mckey's Dueling Piano Bar
