First-Ever Study of AAPI Representation Among VC Investors Finds Persistent Underrepresentation

"When we looked for credible data about AAPI representation among VCs, there was none. That was the impetus for this study: we wanted to quantify, for the first time, the AAPI VC investor landscape," said Shuo Chen, General Partner at IOVC and a faculty member with the UC Berkeley Sutardja Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology. "These research findings validate the gut feelings we've had, where perceptions about glowing AAPI successes don't align with people's true lived experiences. This new research provides important benchmarks for the industry and outlines some critical areas for improvement."

Key findings of the research include:

Only 3.3% of VC funds are AAPI owned, despite superior performance. Of these 3.3% AAPI-managed VC funds, it represents only 2.9% of total AUM. This mismatch makes even less sense when you look at the performance of AAPI-owned funds, which have a higher proportion of being top-performing funds: 52.6% of all AAPI-owned funds have been ranked in the top quartile for fund performance.

AAPIs are often left out of DEI initiatives by LPs. Among the top 100 limited partners (LPs) that allocate to venture, an alarming fact was identified: 19% explicitly exclude AAPIs from their DEI initiatives. This is an example of an incorrect perception – that AAPI professionals are doing well in VC – and results in AAPIs being excluded from DEI programming. The research found that only 9% of DEI policies specifically include AAPIs in DEI initiatives and goals.

The path to promotion and becoming an investing partner takes 41% longer for AAPIs. Before rising to become an investment partner, AAPI professionals worked in junior roles for an average of 3 years, 10 months. Non-AAPI professionals were able to be promoted in 2 years, 9 months. This slower trajectory is even more notable when combined with the research finding that AAPIs are more likely to have additional work experience before joining a VC (coming from prior roles as operators, in finance, or in consulting).

More AAPIs with junior VC experience end up starting their own funds. Rather than waiting to be recognized inside their current firms, it appears that a difficult path to promotion could be leading more AAPIs with junior VC experience to start their own funds. Proportionally more AAPI partners with junior VC experience started their own fund (16.6%) compared to their non-AAPI (13.7%) counterparts.

There's a lot at stake due to the underrepresentation of AAPIs.

Policies and practices are adopted that limit opportunities specifically for AAPIs.

Despite AAPIs' qualifications, the research uncovered multiple examples of explicit exclusion of AAPIs from leadership programs. This can result in senior-level investment roles being out of reach. Researchers also found multiple examples of fund managers who face additional hurdles like stereotyping and unconscious bias from LPs.

Because of the perception of "over-representation," there is less focus on career growth for AAPIs. Programs designed for advancement into leadership roles often overlook the next generation of AAPIs. When AAPIs are excluded, advancement opportunities are being blocked.

AAPI investors are poised to recognize innovations that non-AAPI investors may overlook. AAPI includes people with origins among more than 50 distinct ethnic groups, hundreds of languages, and maps to wide geographic regions including the Far East, Southeast Asia , the Indian subcontinent, and the Pacific Islands. With AAPIs representing this incredibly diverse range of ethnicities and cultures, AAPI investors are well-positioned to recognize a wider range of entrepreneurial ideas.

Despite proven track records of successful investments, the lack of AAPIs in investment partner roles means that future fund growth is capped. Previous AAAIM research quantified the excellent performance of AAPI-owned VC funds: 52.6% of these AAPI-owned funds delivered top-quartile performance, compared to 24.1% for non-AAPI funds of the same vintage year and strategy.

"Diversity is critical to fostering progress and innovation, and this new research provides long-overdue clarity about the imbalances that AAPIs are facing," said Jim Park, CEO of AAAIM. "Homogenous leadership means the ideas that are supported with venture capital are limited. In order for the big ideas of tomorrow to emerge and grow, the investors supporting those ideas must reflect the diversity of all communities."

As a result of this new research, AAAIM, DECODE, and SCET are calling for several key actions.

Real data must help raise awareness about how underrepresentation is experienced by AAPIs in VC. Improvements can happen when anecdotes about people's experiences in VC are backed-up by data. New levels of awareness will also lead to better policy-making.

A more united mission on DEI is needed, both among AAPIs and with other diverse communities. Coalition-building is imperative to drive better representation among VC investors.

It's critical to keep the spotlight on DEI efforts, for all communities. Current trends where DEI programs are being deemphasized and even eliminated is an extremely disturbing trend. It would be the ultimate tragedy for these critical efforts — which are meant to increase visibility and participation among people of all backgrounds — to be discarded.

Data sources for the research included: 46 publications reviewed that talked about diversity in VC; 32 VC databases compiled; 60+ fund managers interviewed; 2,000+ fund manager profiles analyzed (primarily via LinkedIn); 700+ funds analyzed; incorporation of DEI into investment criteria among the top 100 LPs in the U.S.; $500 billion in VC AUM represented in the study; consolidated and consulted relevant data from a variety of organizations including: BLCK VC, NVCA, Harvard Business Review, Fairview Capital and Midas List, All Raise, and EVCA.

To read the complete study, please visit the AAAIM website. The study can also be accessed at the DECODE website and the SCET website.

