First-Ever T.I.R.E. Summit to Convene Technology Leaders for Enhanced Tire Safety and Efficiency

Anyline is the presenting platinum sponsor of the inaugural T.I.R.E. Summit and will host summit participants at the Kesselhaus of the METAStadt in Vienna for the event. The theme of the 2024 T.I.R.E. Summit is "Tire Innovation Meets Excellence in the Automotive Aftermarket." Various experts will shed light on four essential areas of tire management: Technology, Insights, Regulations and Engagement. In addition to showcasing how real-time, data-driven decisions are reshaping the automotive business landscape, the T.I.R.E. Summit will focus on how these analytical insights can be used to optimize fleet operations, enhance supply chains and improve customer journeys.

At the T.I.R.E. Summit, a special focus will be on how tires can increase sales and customer loyalty in equal measure, how the right software significantly enhances service quality, and how predictive tire maintenance and intelligent tire management significantly reduce costs for fleet operations.

Varied agenda with top-class speakers

Anyline Chief Revenue Officer, Christian Stadlmann, will deliver the opening keynote on the future of data-driven tire insights. Other keynote presentations include:

"Unveiling the Power Behind Formula 1's Black Gold" presented by Ernst Hausleitner , Formula 1 Commentator

, Formula 1 Commentator "Overcoming Barriers: Mastering Change in the Tire Industry" presented by David Shaw , CEO at Tire Industry Research

, CEO at Tire Industry Research "AI-Powered Vehicle Maintenance: Insights from the U.S. Market" presented by Zach Olsen , Founder & CEO of Treads

Additional conference sessions will include presentations on tire management best practices as well as a panel discussion around compliance and automation with Sophie Lyden, Founder of FreshDrivers UK, and Daniele Albertini, VP of Professional Services at Anyline.

Technology on display with ample networking

Attendees will also see live demos of Anyline technology and others in action at the adjacent Formula 1 exhibition. The conference offers additional networking opportunities over a final aperitif in the boiler house. More information about the T.I.R.E. Summit can be found on the event website: https://tire-summit.com. Although free, registration is encouraged as tickets are limited.

Watch T.I.R.E. Summit video here. Click here to sign up for the event.

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret visual information with any mobile device.

Anyline is used by frontline workers at leading automotive and tire manufacturers and retailers to quickly and accurately scan tire sidewall, tread depth and vehicle data, including tire DOT codes, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), license plates and barcodes, using any standard mobile device or camera-enabled automotive diagnostic devices.

Anyline helps businesses to move away from costly, tedious manual processes and instead, make them easy, fast and convenient for everyone, from the end user to the front-line worker. Anyline's mobile data capture technology is CCPA/GDPR compliant, ensuring that all data collected is processed and stored securely. Anyline is trusted by household brands such as PepsiCo, Discount Tire and IBM, as well as national governments and the United Nations. For more information, visit http://www.anyline.com.

