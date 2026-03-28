First Female Las Vegas Mayor Jan Jones Blackhurst Joins ChargerGoGo, Inspiring the Next Generation of Women Leaders

Jan is a trailblazer who has opened doors for generations of women leaders. Her journey reflects exactly what we stand for at ChargerGoGo—building a community where more people, especially women, feel empowered to step into leadership and entrepreneurship." — June Zhu, Founder & CEO, ChargerGoGo Post this

At a time when women remain underrepresented in business ownership and leadership roles, Jan's journey stands as a reminder of what is possible. From leading one of America's most iconic cities to shaping corporate responsibility at a global enterprise, she has consistently broken barriers and opened doors for others to follow.

"Jan represents everything we believe in," said June Zhu, Founder and CEO of ChargerGoGo. "She is a pioneer, a leader, and an inspiration. As we continue building a community of entrepreneurs across the country, especially encouraging more women to step into leadership and ownership, her presence will have a lasting impact far beyond our company."

ChargerGoGo operates a rapidly growing nationwide network of portable charging stations, while empowering hundreds of distribution partners and thousands of venue operators to participate in a shared, community-driven business model. At its core, the company's mission is to create opportunities where individuals—regardless of background—can build income, independence, and confidence through entrepreneurship.

Jan's addition as Strategic Advisor comes at a pivotal moment as ChargerGoGo expands its national footprint and strengthens its ecosystem of partners. Her experience in bridging public and private sectors, combined with her commitment to education and leadership development, will help guide the company's next phase of growth.

"I've always believed that leadership is about creating opportunities for others," said Jan Jones Blackhurst. "ChargerGoGo is doing exactly that—building a platform that empowers individuals, supports local businesses, and brings communities together. I'm especially excited to support a company that is actively encouraging more women to step forward as entrepreneurs and leaders."

Beyond business growth, this collaboration reflects a shared vision: to foster a supportive ecosystem where mentorship, collaboration, and access to opportunity are not the exception—but the norm.

As ChargerGoGo continues to grow, the company remains committed to increasing female participation within its distribution partner network and leadership community—ensuring that more women not only join the journey, but thrive in it.

About Jan Jones Blackhurst

Jan Jones Blackhurst is a distinguished political and business leader who served throughout the 1990s as the first female mayor of Las Vegas, becoming one of the most popular mayors in the city's history. Following her tenure in public office, she joined Caesars Entertainment, where she spent over two decades leading corporate social responsibility and public policy initiatives. During that time, she and her teams developed the gaming industry's first responsible gaming practices, advanced environmental sustainability efforts, and championed key social issues.

In 2019, she joined Caesars Entertainment's board of directors, where she currently chairs the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. Deeply committed to education and leadership development, Jan has been actively involved with the UNLV International Gaming Institute, helping establish its Center of Excellence and serving as Chief Executive in Residence. She later became Executive Director of the UNLV Black Fire Leadership Initiative, furthering her dedication to empowering future leaders.

Jan has also served on numerous influential boards, including the Las Vegas Stadium Authority, Vegas Chamber, and the Nevada Resort Association, and was inducted into the American Gaming Association Gaming Hall of Fame in 2014—one of the first women to receive this honor.

In addition, she joined the board of Esports Entertainment Group in 2022 and the Hospitality Group of World Choice Investments in 2023. She previously served as Chairwoman of the Public Education Foundation, reflecting her long-standing commitment to education and community impact.

Jan Jones Blackhurst holds a bachelor's degree in English from Stanford University.

About ChargerGoGo

ChargerGoGo is a leading nationwide provider of portable phone charging solutions and smart venue infrastructure, operating a rapidly growing network of over 1 million app users across all 50 U.S. states and 7 countries. Through its network of charging stations and integrated digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising screens, ChargerGoGo enhances customer experience while enabling venues and local entrepreneurs to generate recurring revenue and unlock new digital engagement opportunities.

At the core of its ecosystem is GoGoSpark, ChargerGoGo's AI-powered platform designed to empower entrepreneurs, operators, and business owners with real-time insights, performance optimization, and intelligent growth tools. By combining physical infrastructure with AI-driven software and a scalable partner network, ChargerGoGo is building a community-driven platform where technology, entrepreneurship, and shared success come together.

Media Contact

Cameron Kramer, ChargerGoGo, 1 8182080081, [email protected], ChargerGoGo.com

SOURCE ChargerGoGo