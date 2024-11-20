First Healthcare Compliance to Host Essential Webinar on HIPAA Privacy Rule for Reproductive Health Care Privacy Compliance

First Healthcare Compliance will host a timely webinar designed to help organizations align with the HIPAA Privacy Rule to Support Reproductive Health Care changes, mitigating risk and enhancing privacy compliance. The webinar, to be held on December 5, 2024 at 1 pm EST, will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to ensure compliance by the upcoming December 23, 2024 deadline.
ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Healthcare Compliance, a Division of Panacea Healthcare Solutions, is presenting an essential webinar titled "Final Check for the HIPAA Privacy Rule to Support Reproductive Health Care Privacy Compliance" on December 5, 2024 at 1 pm EST. The session will be led by healthcare legal and compliance expert Rachel V. Rose, JD, MBA, and is designed to equip healthcare covered entities and business associates with the knowledge and tools needed to ensure compliance by the upcoming December 23, 2024 deadline.
The HIPAA Privacy Rule to Support Reproductive Health Care, which took effect on June 25, 2024, introduces critical safeguards and new requirements for any individual seeking, obtaining, providing, or facilitating reproductive healthcare. This rule presents significant changes to healthcare privacy requirements, reinforcing the need for compliance and creating new responsibilities for covered entities and business associates.
BreAnn Meadows, President of First Healthcare Compliance, a division of Panacea Healthcare Solutions, emphasized the importance of this webinar for the compliance community: "In the current healthcare landscape, understanding and implementing these updated privacy requirements is essential to protect patient information and to avoid regulatory risks. This webinar aligns with our commitment to keeping our compliance community informed and prepared."
"This webinar is crucial for understanding the recent HIPAA updates that specifically impact reproductive healthcare privacy," said Rachel Rose. "By participating, attendees will gain insight into the necessary requirements, their legal implications, and the importance of compliance in an evolving regulatory environment."
Objectives of the Webinar:
- Appreciate the requirements and potential liabilities for non-compliance.
- Learn why these changes are significant and how they intersect with other laws.
- Understand the application of the rule and available resources for support.
About First Healthcare Compliance
First Healthcare Compliance, a division of Panacea Healthcare Solutions, provides comprehensive compliance resources and support to healthcare organizations nationwide. We empower healthcare providers and organizations to meet regulatory requirements with confidence through a suite of training, resources, and expert-led guidance.
