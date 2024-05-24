First Hispanic and Woman Owned Allstate Insurance Agency to Open in Frederick

Banegas Insurance brings employment opportunities to the Frederick community as well
FREDERICK, Md., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Banegas Insurance is opening a bi-lingual Allstate Insurance agency at 1446 West Patrick Street Suite 18 in the historic Golden Mile district. Doris Banegas, the proprietor of the agency, is from Honduras moving to the United States 28 years ago and settling in the Frederick area. Mrs. Banegas has an extensive background within the insurance industry, starting in 2006, and specializes in assisting her clients in obtaining affordable and essential insurance products including auto, motorcycle, home, renters, business insurance along with many others. Based on this experience, Banegas Insurance was formed as a natural progression as her clientele increased. She has a passion for being able to work within the Hispanic community to bring this meaningful service to what she considers her hometown.
Banegas Insurance brings employment opportunities to the Frederick community as well. They currently have four employees and will be looking to expand that as the business continues to grow. About how her background and experiences influenced her progression to entrepreneurship, Doris Banegas shares, "Growing up in Honduras, I learned to value perseverance and determination. My journey to the United States was not without challenges but through hard work and determination, I have been able to realize my dream of entrepreneurship."
Christopher McDonald, the Executive Director of the Golden Mile states, "We are thrilled that Banegas Insurance is opening on the Golden Mile. Doris' story is similar to many other locally owned businesses in the district that highlights the diversity and ingenuity that is the essence of the Golden Mile."
Banegas Insurance will be celebrating their official grand opening and ribbon cutting on June 1, 2024 at 10am at their new Frederick location. There will be live music, food and decorations and all are invited to commemorate their achievement.
