First Hispanic and Woman Owned Allstate Insurance Agency to Open in Frederick

Christopher McDonald, the Executive Director of the Golden Mile states, "We are thrilled that Banegas Insurance is opening on the Golden Mile. Doris' story is similar to many other locally owned businesses in the district that highlights the diversity and ingenuity that is the essence of the Golden Mile."

Banegas Insurance will be celebrating their official grand opening and ribbon cutting on June 1, 2024 at 10am at their new Frederick location. There will be live music, food and decorations and all are invited to commemorate their achievement.

