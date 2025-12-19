First Hospitality's Outlook: What's Next for Hotel Stays in 2026

From Mindful Cocktails to AI-powered Travel Planning, First Hospitality Shares How Tech and Thoughtful Touches will Shape the Guest Experience

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As travelers look ahead to 2026, First Hospitality, the Chicago-based national hotel operating, management, and development company, is reimagining what it means to stay, dine, and connect while on the road. With more than 70 hotels and 30 restaurants and bars throughout the U.S. across multiple brands, lifestyle and independent properties, the hospitality company is using smart technology, local insight, and a people-first mindset to create experiences that feel both seamless and soulful.

To meet guest expectations in 2026 and beyond, First Hospitality is also responding to a broader industry trend: travelers increasingly want stays that blend convenience with connection. This shift is shaping how the company approaches operations and innovation.

"The hospitality industry is evolving faster than ever, and success now depends on how intelligently and authentically we respond to that change, especially as we head into continued economic uncertainty," said David Duncan, president and CEO of First Hospitality. "Our focus is to manage the economic and technological trends of 2026 by blending technology and AI with humanity; using data and innovation to stay ahead of guest expectations while ensuring every experience still feels personal and local."

Dining Trends: Mindful Drinking and the Return of Protein

Danny Py, vice president of restaurants and bars at First Hospitality, says 2026 will be defined by "mindful indulgence," where flavor, balance, and creativity intersect. Guests are gravitating toward low-alcohol and spirit-free cocktails that still feel celebratory, along with menus that turn everyday dining into a special occasion. They're also seeking elevated bar menus that complement their beverage experience.

Py highlighted hotels such as The Lively Hotel in OKC as early adopters of these trends, offering craft mocktails, low-ABV drinks, and "everyday luxury" small plates like Cowboy Caviar with Frito Scoops. Rooftop venues including High Stakes Rooftop in Louisville, KY, and tapas-style Coa in Oakbrook, IL, are reviving tableside experiences with shareable dishes and carved proteins such as prime rib, that bring back social, celebratory dining. Py also noted a growing shift toward meat- and protein-forward dishes across restaurant menus.

"Dining at the bar is really having a moment," said Py. "It gives travelers a relaxed, affordable, and genuinely personal way to enjoy a night out with no reservation needed. For business travelers with per diems and leisure guests alike, pulling up a barstool is becoming a social, cost-friendly option that doesn't sacrifice quality." Restaurants, he added, are adapting accordingly.

Guest Experience: Personalized Touches and Everyday Luxury

A growing trend shaping traveler behavior heading into 2026 is the rise of the "value economy." With continued uncertainty about rising costs across markets, guests are redefining what "value" means prioritizing meaningful local connections, personalization, and thoughtful touches that make a stay memorable. Across First Hospitality's lifestyle portfolio, the company is embracing this shift by elevating everyday guest touchpoints.

At The Hancock Hotel in Findlay, OH, guests are welcomed with lavender mist, hand-dipped dark chocolate pretzels from a local chocolatier, and handwritten notes from housekeeping.

"2026 is shaping up to be the year of the story," said Christina Santarelli, senior vice president of marketing. "With travelers looking beyond price, value becomes about a sense of place. Guests want more than a room, they want a connection. Our hotels are intertwining local culture, art, restaurant and bar offerings, and partnerships to tell authentic stories that reflect their communities."

Santarelli pointed to the Lively Hotel on OAK in Oklahoma City, Tapestry by Hilton, offers guests more than just a stay, it brings forward an art-infused experience that captivates from the moment guests arrive. Creativity flows seamlessly throughout the hotel, with walls, ceilings, and even the smallest details that come alive with color, texture, and form. Every corner of the hotel invites you to discover art in unexpected ways making each stay a memorable journey into the world of visual storytelling. For those with a sense of adventure, the Unauthorized Secret Art Society sculptures offer an interactive journey through Lively Hotel. Six hidden, small-scale sculptures are carefully placed through the hotel encouraging curious explorers to take a second look. Each piece has been meticulously crafted to integrate into the hotel's modern design, adding an element of discovery.

Cloud Puncher, the main dining experience named after the Cloud Puncher sculpture that stands as the centerpiece of the hotel's art collection, is a larger-than-life sculpture that spills onto the second-floor terrace, portraying a fearless cowboy lassoing a cloud. The Cloud Puncher reflects the hotel's commitment to creativity, bold design, flavors and an atmosphere that visually sparks the imagination and truly tells a memorable story.

Housekeeping Teams: Becoming Ambassadors

Housekeeping teams are increasingly becoming true ambassadors of the property, championing wellness, safety, and sustainability in every guest interaction. As labor shortages continue to challenge the industry, these teams are taking on broader, more impactful roles. By embracing new efficiencies through technology, smarter workflows, and enhanced training, housekeepers are empowered to deliver a higher-quality clean faster than ever before. In doing so, they elevate the guest experience while personifying the standards and purpose of the brands they represent.

"Housekeeping teams have become true ambassadors of our properties, which speaks to our 'People First' culture," said Nick Johnson, senior vice president of full-service and lifestyle hotels. "We're focusing on smarter workflows, technology, and advanced training to deliver a higher-quality clean, faster than ever to elevate the guest experience."

