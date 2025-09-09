First Human Sustainability Awareness Day to Launch September 16, 2025

"Just as we recognize environmental conditions that threaten the planet, we must also acknowledge the economic and social conditions that threaten people's ability to sustain themselves," said Dr. Natalia Peart, best-selling author, founder and CEO of Blueprint Global. Post this

A crisis at the human level

Blueprint Global describes the human sustainability crisis as a "perfect storm" of three converging challenges:

The Mobility Crisis: The school-to-work pipeline and traditional career ladders have eroded, leaving individuals with fewer clear paths to advancement despite higher levels of effort and education.

The Insecurity Crisis: Rising costs of living, inflation, and shrinking savings have left many Americans financially vulnerable, with more than 50% living paycheck to paycheck.

The Uncertainty Crisis: Rapid, unpredictable disruptions, from technological change to global instability, have intensified stress, burnout, and widespread mental health struggles.

"Just as we recognize environmental conditions that threaten the planet, we must also acknowledge the economic and social conditions that threaten people's ability to sustain themselves," said Dr. Natalia Peart, best-selling author, founder and CEO of Blueprint Global. "We've built systems to grow and sustain economies, but not people. Human Sustainability Awareness Day is about starting a national conversation to change that."

By the numbers

Nearly 70% of U.S. adults believe the American dream of hard work leading to success is no longer true, marking a 15-year high for this pessimism.

81% of U.S. workers worry about job loss, while 40% of white-collar job seekers failed to secure a single interview in 2024.

90% of people believe the nation is in a mental health crisis; 79% report feeling burned out.

75% of Americans see little hope for improving their economic status — a 35-year high.

Blueprint Global's mission

Founded in 2025, Blueprint Global is a human-centered research, innovation, and design company with a mission to reinvent how people prepare, navigate, grow, and progress sustainably in our complex world.

They design education, consulting and training experiences, media solutions, and national initiatives so that people can navigate change, uncertainty, and disruption.

The organization's long-term vision, the 5 in 5 Plan, seeks to positively impact 5 million people within five years by providing tools and solutions that equip and prepare individuals to create their futures, from education to career mobility, to financial stability and retirement readiness.

Call to action

Blueprint Global is inviting individuals, organizations, and media outlets to join the inaugural Human Sustainability Awareness Day and participate in the One Million Actions campaign.

"In order to create a more sustainable future for us all, the future must be human," Dr. Peart added. "This is not a problem we can solve alone. We're calling on people everywhere to take action."

For more information and to participate in the campaign, visit BlueprintGlobal.com.

