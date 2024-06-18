First-In-Market Rugged xCase for Enterprise-Grade, Android-Based Lenovo Tab K11 Launched by MobileDemand

The Tab K11, paired with the rugged protection of the xCase, enables frontline workers to use the enterprise device in more industries and applications than ever before. Post this

"Our partnership with MobileDemand continues to grow, and we're excited to expand our portfolio with the introduction of the Tab K11 rugged xCase," stated Barry Bates, Global Head of Portfolio, Lenovo OEM Solutions. "Like the K10 solution, this is a continuation of our commitment to rugged solutions in the tablet space."

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with Lenovo after the success of the xCase for the Tab K10," said Matt Miller, President and CTO of MobileDemand. "The xCase enables the mobile workforce to bring the Android-based Tab K11 into rugged environments, taking productivity to new heights beyond simple tablet-style functionality."

Proven Rugged

Designed and tested to perform in the most demanding industries, the xCase for Lenovo Tab K11 meets MIL-STD-810H drop test standards from 10-feet, ensuring dependability for applications where downtime is not an option. Sealed buttons and ports offer protection from dust and water for additional device protection. The case is lightweight to support mobile applications yet highly durable for tough jobs where off-the-shelf, consumer solutions would fail.

Mounting Capabilities

The included Snap Plate enables the Tab K11 to be mounted nearly anywhere thanks to MobileDemand's patented Snap Mount system in combination with RAM® Mounts' substantial eco-system of rugged and versatile mounting solutions. The plate quickly and easily snaps into the optional mounting rail, which can be securely attached to POS stations, counters, work areas, vehicles, beams, carts and more – wherever the work may be. The mount system is engineered for quick insertion and release of the device yet is tough enough to withstand demanding applications.

Mobility Features

Designed for the frontline worker, the xCase features a briefcase handle for easy and convenient device carrying while on the move, helping to prevent accidental drops. The ergonomic, glove-fitting back hand strap enables frontline workers to easily hold the device in the palm of their hands while actively using the device. The hand strap's flexible elastic bands are secure yet comfortable, eliminating strain from holding the device for an extended period.

Add-On Functionality

Many accessories are available to further enhance the device's functionality. Attach the optional easel for easy tablet viewing from multiple angles. Intuitive magnets keep the easel flush to the case when not in use. The Lenovo Plus Pen, holder and tether are also available for easy data entry in the field.

The Tab K11 xCase is also compatible with the RAM Mounts' GDS® Hand-Stand™ Hand Strap and Kickstand, specifically designed for the enterprise customer. The hand strap, compatible with a gloved hand, can be rotated 360 degrees to find the ideal viewing angle. An integrated kickstand allows for positioning the tablet on a flat surface for on-the-go operation of your tablet.

About the Lenovo Tab K11

The value-priced, enterprise-ready Tab K11 features a large 11-inch screen, Android 13 OS and a MediaTek Helio G88 CPU. Starting at $189.99, users can choose from 4GB RAM and 64GB storage or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage to best meet their needs.

The rugged xCase for Lenovo Tab K11 is now available for order as a standalone xCase or a bundled solution; a ready-to-deploy, fully assembled Tab K11 tablet with a screen protector installed in a rugged xCase. The xCase retails for $79.95.

About MobileDemand

MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD 810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more and contact MobileDemand, visit mobiledemand.com.

About Lenovo OEM Solutions

Lenovo, through its OEM Solutions business, provides secure, reliable hardware and services to design purpose-built appliances and solve industry pain points. Please refer to its website for additional details on this line of business. Lenovo OEM Solutions.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a pocket-to cloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY).

