First: Jewelry Celebrating Life's Milestones, Founded by Mother-Daughter Duo

"We've always loved the classic elegance of tennis bracelets, but we wanted to offer a fresh take, adding contemporary touches and personal meaning. And while we start with these iconic pieces, this is just the beginning." – Reena Miglani Post this

FIRST's debut collection draws inspiration from history and the duo's shared Indian heritage, offering a modern take on traditional motifs and symbols. Each piece is handcrafted with meticulous attention to detail, using ethically sourced materials and incorporating sustainable practices.

"We've always had a love for beautiful jewelry," explains Miglani, "but we often struggled to find pieces that truly resonated with us. FIRST is our answer to that challenge – jewelry that's both meaningful and versatile, designed to be cherished for years to come."

FIRST's inaugural collection shines with a focus on tennis bracelets, reimagined with modern designs and ethically sourced materials. Each piece is meticulously crafted, offering a unique story and symbolism to mark those special moments.

"We've always loved the classic elegance of tennis bracelets," explains Miglani, "but we wanted to offer a fresh take, adding contemporary touches and personal meaning. And while we start with these iconic pieces, this is just the beginning."

The FIRST collection will feature a variety of necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings, each with a unique story and symbolism. Whether it's a delicate pendant commemorating a special occasion or a bold statement piece celebrating personal growth, First offers something for every taste and occasion.

FIRST launches today on firstnewyork.co The brand invites you to explore the collection and discover the perfect piece to mark your First.

Media Contact

Nikita Walia, FIRST, 1 6502121810, [email protected], firstnewyork.co

SOURCE FIRST