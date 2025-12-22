First Mid Insurance Group Named Prairie State Insurance Cooperative (PSIC) Agency of the Year

The Prairie State Insurance Cooperative (PSIC) is a protected, self-insurance risk management program offered to public schools in North, Northwest, Central, and Southern Illinois.
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The comprehensive program gives members long-term stability as well as broader coverage and increased limits. In addition to workers' compensation, coverages include property & casualty, automobile, excess liability, school board legal liability, student accident, cyber liability, pollution and more.
Associated Risk Managers (ARM) of Illinois is the exclusive marketing agent for PSIC. ARM of Illinois is a network of independent agents strategically located throughout the state that provides PSIC members with a local agent representative.
Each year ARM of Illinois selects the PSIC Agency of the Year. Selection criteria include new submission counts, new additions and PSIC meeting attendance.
The 2025 PSIC Agency of the Year is the First Mid Insurance Group of Mattoon, Illinois. Congratulations to Clay Dean and Seth Reedy along with their producers and service teams for their commitment to PSIC.
For more information and local contacts, visit www.prairiestateinsurance.org.
Craig Payan, Executive Director, ARM of Illinois, Inc., 1 708-466-4019, [email protected], https://armofil.com/
