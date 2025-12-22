First Mid Insurance Group Named Prairie State Insurance Cooperative (PSIC) Agency of the Year

The Prairie State Insurance Cooperative (PSIC) is a protected, self-insurance risk management program offered to public schools in North, Northwest, Central, and Southern Illinois.

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The comprehensive program gives members long-term stability as well as broader coverage and increased limits. In addition to workers' compensation, coverages include property & casualty, automobile, excess liability, school board legal liability, student accident, cyber liability, pollution and more.

Associated Risk Managers (ARM) of Illinois is the exclusive marketing agent for PSIC. ARM of Illinois is a network of independent agents strategically located throughout the state that provides PSIC members with a local agent representative.