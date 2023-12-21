First Monarch Electric Tractor Arrives at Oregon Vineyard

"We are excited to see this leadership as we migrate away from the fossil fuel era of farming and into the renewable more efficient era of winegrowing." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome the Monarch tractor to our winery," said Jay Boberg, who owns Nicolas-Jay with Winemaker Jean-Nicolas Méo, of Domaine Méo-Camuzet fame. "At Nicolas-Jay, we have always been committed to producing exceptional wines while respecting the land we cultivate. The Monarch tractor aligns perfectly with our values and allows us to continue to raise the bar for sustainability in the wine industry."

Manufactured by the California-based Monarch, the tractor has several groundbreaking features, including its electric powertrain, autonomous capabilities, and a suite of sensors that monitor and optimize farming operations. It is designed to work harmoniously with human labor, enhancing the efficiency of tasks such as pruning, mowing, and crop monitoring. By reducing the need for traditional fossil-fuel-powered tractors and minimizing emissions, the Monarch tractor not only saves on operational costs but also significantly reduces the carbon footprint of farming.

Electric tractors promise to be one of the greatest agricultural advances of our time, and adopting them could help reduce global carbon emissions—the average diesel tractor produces about 14 times more than the average car.

The partnership between Monarch Tractor and Nicolas-Jay represents a shared commitment to advancing sustainable farming. This synergy aligns with the winery's dedication to producing world-class Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines while embracing environmentally responsible practices.

"Oregon is a world class wine region with a focus on innovation tied to positive environmental impact in the world of winemaking. The arrival of the Monarch tractor at Nicolas-Jay is a testament to this incredible dedication and its people who make this region one of the world's best," said Carlo Mondavi, founder of the Monarch Tractor. "We are excited to see this leadership as we migrate away from the fossil fuel era of farming and into the renewable, more efficient era of winegrowing."

The Monarch tractor will undergo thorough testing and integration into the winery's daily operations, ultimately leading to more sustainable and higher-quality wine production. As the Monarch tractor becomes a vital component of winemaking at Nicolas-Jay, the winery hopes to inspire others in the industry to adopt sustainable and innovative practices.

ABOUT NICOLAS-JAY

Nicolas-Jay is the story born from the longtime friendship of Jean-Nicolas Méo of the famed Domaine Méo-Camuzet, and visionary music entrepreneur Jay Boberg. After researching the region for years, in 2013, Méo and Boberg purchased Bishop Creek Vineyard in the Willamette Valley's Yamhill-Carlton AVA, thereby launching them in the Oregon wine business. Nicolas-Jay's regional cuvées are a thoughtful collection of single vineyards, and the winery has several single-vineyard Pinot Noirs: Bishop Creek, Nysa and Momtazi. Chardonnay was added to Nicolas-Jay's offerings in 2017, both an estate bottling and a cuvée called Affinités. In 2019, Méo and Boberg purchased a 53-acre site in the Dundee Hills AVA, a location with some of the deepest Jory soils in the region, and began converting the existing barn to a winery and tasting room. In 2021, Nicolas-Jay planted its first vines on its estate vineyard and launched a new tasting room, open to the public by appointment only. Nicolas-Jay wines are distributed domestically and available in export markets, including Hong Kong, United Kingdom, and France. For more information, please visit nicolas-jay.com.

