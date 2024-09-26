First Morristown Paris Baguette Café Grand Opening on October 5th as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Franchise Space

Local Residents and Franchisees Susan Saa and family set to open their first Paris Baguette café at 10 Lafayette Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in America. With over 180 bakery cafés in the U.S. and another 51 awarded, they have built a strong presence nationwide. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their most recent bakery café opening at 10 Lafayette Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960 .

A Grand Opening celebration will be held on October 5th, and will be kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:00am. Attendees will receive a free pastry with any purchase, enjoy free samples and more. To learn more about the Grand Opening celebration, join the facebook event at: https://www.facebook.com/share/sNejcxsk9ZVqYZbQ/

The growth is being led by Susan Saa, along with husband Fahad Kananeh, mother Wannia Saa, father Fabian Saa, brother Fabian Saa Jr., sister Linda Saa and brother-in-law Anthony Prell, local residents and loyal Paris Baguette customers. Susan's father immigrated to the United States about 30 years ago, and started a successful import and export company that has been in operation for almost 25 years. This entrepreneurial family had a family tradition — Susan's brother bringing Paris Baguette cakes home from New York — which combined with her love for baking and cooking, eventually led the family to sit down and make a decision to open a business they truly believed in, Paris Baguette.

"Our connection with the Morristown community is very important to us. My husband and I have always been involved, whether it's through volunteer work or school activities. We see Paris Baguette as more than just a café — it's a place where the community can come together. We want our café to be a welcoming place where people can feel connected, whether they're celebrating after a big game or just enjoying a cup of coffee in a warm and inviting environment. Giving back to the community is a huge part of our vision for this business," said Susan.

The Morristown café opening is a milestone for the brand, as it is the first Paris Baguette to open in the Morristown area, and the 17th in the state of New Jersey, the headquarters state for Paris Baguette North America. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over delicious baked goods and fresh coffee drinks.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Susan and Fahad bring this to life in their local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "One of the sayings our teams throughout the system embody is, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Susan and Fahad will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood."

