First National Bank and Trust Opens Second Janesville Location

Scott Bordwell's extensive experience in commercial banking has been crucial to FNBT's growth in Janesville through our Loan Production Office. We are excited to have him lead our second Janesville branch as he continues to drive our growth in the community.

Scott will be supported by a seasoned team of commercial banking professionals, including Aron Bussan, Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer; Joe Shere, Vice President, Commercial Banking Officer; John Alf, Vice President, Agriculture Commercial Banking Team Lead; and Trisha Neal, Commercial Sales Administrator. Each member of this team has played a pivotal role in FNBT's expansion in the Janesville market and has deep roots in the community.

This team will be based at the new Janesville-Holiday Dr location and work closely with business customers to develop tailored solutions and provide advice for their business, including Business Checking, Commercial Lending, Cash Management, and Fraud Management Solutions.

In addition to serving the commercial banking needs of local businesses, the Janesville-Holiday Drive branch will offer a full suite of personal banking, mortgage lending, and wealth management services.

Josh Starks, Branch Manager, will oversee the consumer banking team at the new location. With nearly 20 years of experience in retail banking, Josh is well-equipped to manage the daily operations of the branch and lead the retail team in providing excellent service to FNBT customers. Josh will continue to oversee the Janesville-Hwy 51 branch, which he has led since 2022.

Also based at the Janesville-Holiday Dr branch is Al Herbst, Senior Residential Loan Originator. With over 25 years of experience in mortgage lending, primarily in the Janesville area, Al is dedicated to helping customers navigate the mortgage process and make informed financing decisions.

Dave Marshick, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Manager; Brian Anderson, Vice President Commercial Banking Officer; and Jessica Hernandez, First Vice President, Cash Management Manager will also support the Janesville-Holiday Dr team. Dave, Brian, and Jessica will continue to be based at FNBT's Beloit-Grand Ave branch.

FNBT is excited to deepen its roots in Janesville with the opening of this new branch. The Janesville-Holiday Dr location is a testament to the bank's commitment to supporting the local business community and delivering outstanding customer service.

First National Bank and Trust, headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, has been a pillar of the community since 1882. With a rich history of customer-focused solutions, FNBT has evolved into a leading financial services institution, offering a comprehensive range of products and services for consumers and businesses, including trust, retirement services, investment management, and brokerage. Serving nearly 30,000 households across 13 communities and 17 locations in Southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, with assets of approximately $1.5 billion, FNBT is "Always Here" to understand individual customer needs, provide expert guidance, and offer the products, services, and support to empower everyone to thrive. This commitment to dependability, approachability, and resilience has established First National Bank and Trust as a leader in the industry. For more information, visit http://www.bankatfirstnational.com.

