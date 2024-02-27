First National Canadian Pet Charity of it's Kind Helps Low Income Canadians Pay for Their Pet's Urgent Medical Needs

Alan Frew of Glass Tiger will Perform at a Benefit Concert on March 14, 2024, to Kick-off 'The National Pet Care Fund' which will be available to qualifying pet owners to help keep pets healthy and in their loving homes.

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Pet Care Fund (NPCF), a new registered Canadian charity founded to provide grants to low-income Canadian pet owners, to subsidize medical costs for their sick or injured companion animals, is pleased to announce it will begin full operations May 1, 2024.

Pet ownership can be very expensive and too often a lack of funds can lead to companion animals not getting the urgent medical treatment they require. This causes pain and suffering for both the pet and the owner.

The NPCF's official awareness campaign kick-off takes place at one of Winnipeg's premier event venues, the Pony Corral Pier 7, on March 14, 2024, with a special benefit concert featuring Canadian Juno Award winner Alan Frew of Glass Tiger. Frew will perform acoustically in an intimate setting telling stories behind the band's most iconic hits. Tickets can be purchased here: NPCF Benefit Concert Tickets

Carla Fehr, NPCF CEO and co-founder, is an owner of four dogs who lives near Winnipeg. She is an avid believer that pet owners, regardless of their financial status in life, should be able to keep their companions healthy without fear of having to give them away. "I have experienced the incredible joy of pet companionship and to me they are family members, and their health and welfare must be supported." Click here to view Carla's story short video: NPCF CEO Carla's Story

The NPCF uses the Stats Canada Low-Income Cut-off tables (LICOs) to determine if a pet owner qualifies to become an NPCF Pet Parent and is eligible to apply for financial assistance. The LICOs, which vary by province and territory, are income thresholds below which a person or family will likely devote a larger share of income to the necessities of food, shelter and clothing compared to the average family. 3.7 million Canadians are estimated to live at or below the LICO and on average 58% of all Canadians own a companion animal.

Eligible non-elective medical treatments include veterinary care such as surgery (including some dental surgery), hospitalization and diagnostics. The NPCF does not cover routine exams, vaccinations, food (including prescription diets), routine spays/neuters and general prophylactic dental care.

Once approved, NPCF Pet Parents will be able to apply for a grant by submitting a quote for their companion animal's urgent medical need. If approved, the maximum grant amount provided by the NPCF is currently set at 25% of the total cost of the approved treatment, to a maximum of $200, but may be increased in the future.

In addition to the NPCF grant program, veterinarian clinics across Canada are being invited to register, at no cost, and join the NPCF Vet Partner Program. NPCF Vet Partners that provide veterinarian care to NPCF Pet Parents will have the opportunity to provide financial assistance by fully or partially matching the NPCF grant amount by reducing the cost of the services they provide. This could provide up to $400 of financial assistance for an NPCF Pet Parent. Interested veterinarian clinics are encouraged to click here to learn more about the program: NPCF

Vet Partner Program

Applications to become an NPCF Pet Parent, receive a grant or become an NPCF Vet Partner can all be accomplished through easy-to-use on-line application forms. Donations for the new charity will be solicited online from the public, corporations and other charities that have a mandate to help charities like the NPCF. Donors will be able to contribute monthly, annually or on a one-time basis or through estate planning/legacy giving.

For more information visit the NPCF website: https://nationalpetcarefund.com/

