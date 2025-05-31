First National Co-Living Conference Launches in Denver June 6-7

First-Ever National Co-Living Conference Brings Together Top Real Estate Investors, Developers, and Housing Advocates to Address America's Housing Crisis
DENVER, May 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The inaugural Co-Living Conference, set for June 6–7, 2025, in Denver, will unite top real estate investors, developers, and housing advocates to tackle America's housing crisis.
The two-day conference will feature speakers who collectively manage over $200 million in co-living portfolios and have converted thousands of traditional rental properties into co-living spaces.
With housing costs continuing to outpace income growth across major metropolitan areas, co-living has emerged as a proven solution that increases housing affordability by 30-50% while generating superior returns for property investors. The conference will showcase strategies that have helped create over 20,000 co-living doors across the United States, from single-family home conversions to purpose-built developments.
MARKET CONTEXT
Housing costs continue to outpace income growth in major metropolitan areas. Co-living models reduce housing costs for residents by 30-50% compared to traditional private accommodations while generating higher rental income for property owners.
Conference speakers report occupancy rates of 95-97% in their co-living properties. Properties converted to co-living typically generate 40-60% higher rental income compared to traditional leasing models.
SPEAKER LINEUP
The event features leading co-living experts:
- Cliff Johnson, President of PadSplit, the nation's top leasing platform for co-living with over 20,000 active units.
- Craig Curelop, bestselling author of The House Hacking Strategy and BiggerPockets alumnus, who achieved financial independence in 2.5 years and owns 26 properties.
- Clara Arroyave, Founder & CEO of Coliving Cashflow, transforming multifamily assets into high-yield co-living investments for institutional investors and brokers.
- Sam Wegert, who achieved financial freedom by age 23 and mentors investors managing over 1,500 co-living doors.
- Grant Shipman, founder of Livingsmith, a co-living pioneer known for his unique co-living property management model that posts top ranking occupancy & retention.
- Fernando Corona, expert co-living mortgage broker and owner of Remote Lender, specializing in DSCR loans and creative financing for PadSplit and co-living investors.
CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS
Educational Sessions:
- Advanced co-living investment and market analysis
- Property conversion techniques and design optimization
- Technology for community management
- Legal and regulatory compliance
- Financing options, including DSCR loans and creative funding
Networking Opportunities:
- Connect with investors, developers, and industry leaders
- Explore partnerships with successful co-living operators
- Engage with specialized lenders, contractors, and property managers
Live Property Tours:
- Guided visits to Denver's successful co-living operations
- Real-world conversion strategies and community design examples
- Performance metrics and case studies
WHO SHOULD ATTEND?
Ideal for real estate investors, property developers, managers, brokers, affordable housing advocates, sober living specialists, and community housing operators. In-person and livestream options are available.
REGISTRATION AND ATTENDANCE
The Co-Living Conference takes place June 6–7, 2025, in Denver, Colorado. Register at Co-livingConference.com for in-person or virtual attendance. Tickets are $500—join now to secure your spot!
ABOUT CO-LIVING CONFERENCE
The Co-Living Conference is the first national event dedicated to co-living investment, development, and management. It connects industry leaders and advocates to accelerate innovative shared housing solutions addressing the housing affordability crisis.
MEDIA CONTACT
Co-Living Conference
Website: co-livingconference.com
Email: Contact information available on website
Phone: Contact information available on website
Media Contact
Grant Shipman, Co-Living Guys LLC, 1 5125673439, [email protected], CoLivingGuys.com
SOURCE Co-Living Guys LLC
