First National Co-Living Conference Launches in Denver June 6-7

"Co-living cuts housing costs by 30–50% while boosting investor returns by 40–60%. Join us in Denver to learn from experts managing $200M+ in portfolios!" — Co-Living Conference Team Post this

With housing costs continuing to outpace income growth across major metropolitan areas, co-living has emerged as a proven solution that increases housing affordability by 30-50% while generating superior returns for property investors. The conference will showcase strategies that have helped create over 20,000 co-living doors across the United States, from single-family home conversions to purpose-built developments.

MARKET CONTEXT

Housing costs continue to outpace income growth in major metropolitan areas. Co-living models reduce housing costs for residents by 30-50% compared to traditional private accommodations while generating higher rental income for property owners.

Conference speakers report occupancy rates of 95-97% in their co-living properties. Properties converted to co-living typically generate 40-60% higher rental income compared to traditional leasing models.

SPEAKER LINEUP

The event features leading co-living experts:

Cliff Johnson , President of PadSplit, the nation's top leasing platform for co-living with over 20,000 active units.

, President of PadSplit, the nation's top leasing platform for co-living with over 20,000 active units. Craig Curelop , bestselling author of The House Hacking Strategy and BiggerPockets alumnus, who achieved financial independence in 2.5 years and owns 26 properties.

, bestselling author of The House Hacking Strategy and BiggerPockets alumnus, who achieved financial independence in 2.5 years and owns 26 properties. Clara Arroyave , Founder & CEO of Coliving Cashflow, transforming multifamily assets into high-yield co-living investments for institutional investors and brokers.

, Founder & CEO of Coliving Cashflow, transforming multifamily assets into high-yield co-living investments for institutional investors and brokers. Sam Wegert , who achieved financial freedom by age 23 and mentors investors managing over 1,500 co-living doors.

, who achieved financial freedom by age 23 and mentors investors managing over 1,500 co-living doors. Grant Shipman , founder of Livingsmith, a co-living pioneer known for his unique co-living property management model that posts top ranking occupancy & retention.

, founder of Livingsmith, a co-living pioneer known for his unique co-living property management model that posts top ranking occupancy & retention. Fernando Corona , expert co-living mortgage broker and owner of Remote Lender, specializing in DSCR loans and creative financing for PadSplit and co-living investors.

CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS

Educational Sessions:

Advanced co-living investment and market analysis

Property conversion techniques and design optimization

Technology for community management

Legal and regulatory compliance

Financing options, including DSCR loans and creative funding

Networking Opportunities:

Connect with investors, developers, and industry leaders

Explore partnerships with successful co-living operators

Engage with specialized lenders, contractors, and property managers

Live Property Tours:

Guided visits to Denver's successful co-living operations

Real-world conversion strategies and community design examples

Performance metrics and case studies

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

Ideal for real estate investors, property developers, managers, brokers, affordable housing advocates, sober living specialists, and community housing operators. In-person and livestream options are available.

REGISTRATION AND ATTENDANCE

The Co-Living Conference takes place June 6–7, 2025, in Denver, Colorado. Register at Co-livingConference.com for in-person or virtual attendance. Tickets are $500—join now to secure your spot!

ABOUT CO-LIVING CONFERENCE

The Co-Living Conference is the first national event dedicated to co-living investment, development, and management. It connects industry leaders and advocates to accelerate innovative shared housing solutions addressing the housing affordability crisis.

