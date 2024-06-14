First-of-its-Kind Smart Drive Time Feature from Talroo Improves the Talent Attraction Process by Incorporating Candidate Location, Commute Time, and Distance

"We're incredibly excited to release this commute-time oriented feature for employers and job seekers," said Thad Price, CEO of Talroo. Post this

Highlighting just one example from Talroo's home state of Texas, there is only a 10-mile geographic distance between the residential San Leon community and the commercial hiring area of Port Bolivar Galveston. However, the average drive time is 1 hour and 30 minutes. By revealing these discrepancies between geographic distance, which may appear short, and average drive time, which is actually significantly longer, Talroo can better match the right candidates to the right jobs.

Talroo's Smart Drive Time feature consists of several elements available throughout its platforms, improving quality of match for both employers and job seekers:

● SmartScreen location detection and alerts: job seekers using Talroo's SmartScreen chatbot and viewing a job more than 20 miles outside of their location will be alerted of the longer commute time before applying.

● Maximum drive time filters: Employers have the ability to set custom limits on maximum drive times (in addition to distance) to control when their jobs will be shown to candidates.

● Drive time job search filters: Job seeker's search results will be filtered to only show jobs with a maximum drive time of 30 minutes or less, the most common maximum desired commute for frontline workers.

● Estimated Drive Time labels: Jobs on Jobs2Careers now include the drive time estimation directly in the search results page, providing further visibility.

