First-of-Its-Kind Ultrasonic Position Sensor for Monitoring Workpiece Clamping, Changes in Medium

By emitting ultrasound into the hydraulic fluid, the Balluff fluid detector (BFD) monitors the clamping process of the workpiece directly, continuously, and quickly. Post this

IO-Link provides the relevant data. It can detect critical changes in the medium by detecting air or particles in the hydraulic system.

Precise workpiece clamping is essential in metalworking, but previous solutions relied on indirect and unreliable methods, like measuring hydraulic fluid volume flow or monitoring piston end positions.

With its small form factor, standardized interface, and continuous compensation, the BFD is easy and flexible to integrate and can be used plug-and-play in different media. Multiple versions are available with different cable lengths and M8 or M12 connectors. Each offers:

high-performance measurement over the entire measuring range of 0...80 mm

high repeatability of ±50 μm

linearity deviation of ±250 μm

Learn more at https://www.balluff.com/en-us/news/ultrasonic-position-sensor-directly-monitors-workpiece-clamping

About Balluff Inc.

Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of inductive, photoelectric, vision, capacitive and magnetic sensors as well as linear position transducers, RFID systems, and networking products. Balluff products for OEM and factory floor solutions are used to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences for industries including metalworking, automotive, plastics, material handling, wood processing, aerospace, alternative energy, medical, electrical, and electronics.

Media Contact

Juli Hale, Balluff Inc., 18005438390, [email protected], Balluff Inc.

SOURCE Balluff Inc.