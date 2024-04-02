First Onsite Property Restoration Acquires All Restoration Solutions, LLC

"The addition of ARS's locations to our national footprint complements our existing presence in Atlanta. This step enables us to advance our competitive position and gain incremental market share in this high-priority region," said Jeff Johnson, Global CEO of First Onsite. Post this

ARS serves a diverse portfolio of Multi-Family complexes and other commercial buildings including Healthcare facilities. A significant sector of work performed is for major universities and related student housing.

With the acquisition of ARS, First Onsite has enhanced the already exceptional customer service it provides to Atlanta and the surrounding metropolitan area. The reach of its services has increased exponentially creating opportunities to serve a larger segment of clients in Georgia and the Southeast region with a timely and efficient approach.

"The addition of ARS's locations to our national footprint complements our existing presence in Atlanta, one of the largest cities in the U.S. This step enables us to advance our competitive position and gain incremental market share in this high-priority region," said Jeff Johnson, Global CEO of First Onsite. "We believe the dynamic team ARS brings to the table is particularly attractive because of the strong leadership which has proven to be like-minded with our culture in both purpose and values."

"We see this acquisition as a win-win for everyone involved. First Onsite, in addition to its local presence, has a national network of resources that will enable us to take our services to the next step for our clients," said Roger Morlan, who along with his business partner Bart Black leads ARS's day-to-day operations.

First Onsite, which operates in the U.S. and Canada, is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV) and represents the second-largest independent North American restoration and reconstruction services provider for commercial enterprises. This agreement with ARS is the latest in a series that expands First Onsite's capabilities and resources across North America. The financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

About First Onsite

First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite operates from more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Toni Daylor, First Onsite, 1 407-497-4647, [email protected], www.firstonsite.com

SOURCE First Onsite