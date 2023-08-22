First Onsite Property Restoration Acquires Case Restoration, Inc.

We are fortunate to build a relationship with a company such as Case Restoration which has maintained high standards and earned an impeccable reputation," stated Jeff Johnson First Onsite Global CEO. Tweet this

Case Restoration holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and is a member of the IICRC, CAI, IREM, GNHA, PHCC, BOMA, and Nashville Claims Association.

"Case Restoration is excited to partner with the First Onsite team. With the added resources, expansive geographic presence, and the combination of our team of specialists we will continue to have great success working on properties in our region," said Cason. Cason Hayes, who co-owns the company with his wife, Messina.

"Adding a company such as Case Restoration to our organization ensures that we continue to offer exceptional service in not only mitigation but also in the general contracting and capital improvement spaces. Cason Hayes has a track record of winning many high-profile projects and has developed longstanding relationships with priority customers. We are fortunate to build a relationship with a company such as Case Restoration which has maintained high standards and earned an impeccable reputation," stated Jeff Johnson First Onsite Global CEO.

First Onsite, which operates in the U.S. and Canada, is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV) and represents the second-largest independent North American restoration and reconstruction services provider for commercial enterprises. This partnership with Case Restoration is the latest in a series that expands First Onsite's capabilities and resources across North America. The financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

